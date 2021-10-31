Gallery
Dragons and other fantastic beasts coming to Cambridge theatre stage
- Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre
We've had Dinosaur World Live on stage. Now prepare for Dragons and Mythical Beasts.
The family show from the creators of West End smash hit Dinosaurs World Live will be bringing dragons, unicorns and other beasts to Cambridge.
Described as a "fantastical adventure for kids of all ages", Dragons and Mythical Beasts can be seen on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Thursday, November 18 to Saturday, November 20.
Enter a magical world of myths and legends in this new show for all the family in which you will come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the Earth.
Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku, the Tooth Fairy, which is not as sweet as you’d think, an adorable Unicorn, and the majestic Griffin.
The creators of Dragons and Mythical Beasts have enjoyed huge success with Dinosaur World Live.
Dragons and Mythical Beasts continues this success after rave reviews following a summer at Regents Park Open-Air Theatre.
Written and co-directed by Derek Bond, the puppets are designed by Max Humphries, lighting is by James Maddox, and sound and composition by Max Pappenheim.
All tickets cost £18. Call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.