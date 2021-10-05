Published: 5:00 PM October 5, 2021

Royston Environmental Group's first organised litter pick in October 2020 - they are now organising Sustain-Ability in the town. - Credit: REG

Are you interested in pursuing a greener lifestyle, but don't know where to start?

Given the climate crisis, a more eco-friendly way of life is certainly something more of us should be thinking about. And Royston Environmental Group has organised their Sustain-Ability event across multiple sites, for you to pick up tips and tricks.

The event, on October 23 and 24, will teach how to make those small differences in our everyday lives that will contribute to bigger, global changes for the benefit of everyone on the planet.





Royston Environmental Group's first Sustain-Ability event is taking place in town this month. - Credit: REG

Sustain-Ability will see local businesses and community groups offer open days and advice drop-ins. A Tesco Royston Community Garden open afternoon, contribution from Conservators of Therfield Heath, a virtual event from Pioneer SuperHome, Early Connections' Reusable nappy scheme, a community litter pick from Royston Environmental group, and a prize draw from Heart 2 Earth with the chance of winning an eco box worth £35, plus bamboo toothbrush giveaway.

See Royston's plastic free champions' - Kooky Nohmad, LookSmart, Hush and Anahata at Homemade Barn - websites for their own events.

See https://frierley.com/roystonenvirogroup and REG's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RoystonEnvironmentalGroup for more information and event times - and there will be more on Sustain-Ability in next week's Crow.