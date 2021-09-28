Published: 4:41 PM September 28, 2021

The first hybrid Royston Arts Festival has been a success - with organisers achieving their target of staging mostly live events.

Royston Arts Festival - Royston Town Band - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The festival is organised by Creative Royston - the team has been unable to finalise attendance numbers yet, but chair Carl Filby said they are pleased with initial figures.





Royston Arts Festival - Peter and Jeanette Earley enjoy the concert. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Carl told the Crow: "We were very pleased with the initial reported attendances at the events during the festival.

Royston Arts Festival - Royston Town Band. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"Although understandably down on previous years, we achieved the target of staging a festival with mostly live events, while respecting social distancing, and despite all the COVID-related planning difficulties.

"We hope that next year, with a few more volunteers for the festival committee, we might be able to stage something like our festivals in the immediate pre-COVID years."

You may also want to watch:

MusicFest also took place as part of the Creative Royston event - as did the Barkway Literary Festival.





Royston Arts Festival - Hannah Theobald with her son Edward, 7, enjoy the music. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Winners of the arts festival's creative writing competition have also been announced, all winning prize tokens for David’s Bookshop.

Rotarian David Blundell, an organiser and judge, said: “The standards of entries were really high once again. It was very encouraging that so many youngsters in the seven to 10 years age group took part.”

Carl added: “Thank you to all those who entered and congratulations to the prize winners. We would particularly like to thank Rotary and David’s Bookshop for their support. Together, they covered the cost of prizes amounting to £300.”

Royston Music Festival - Sky West entertains the crowds. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Three judges from the world of literature and journalism, selected the winners.

In the seven-10 years category Priscilla Tibenderana, nine and Nathan Tibenderana, seven, were joint winners and Freya Johnson, eight, was runner up.

The winner in the 11-14 years category was Genevieve Eaton-Banks, aged 13, and 18-year-old Elizabeth Eaton-Banks was the winner in the 15-18 category, with Jasmine Brett, 16, the runner up. Justine Blaydon won in the 19+ category.

Simone and Fran enjoy the music. Picture: Karyn Haddon - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Highly commended were Amelia Keen, Edward Scales, and Darcey Brown, all eight, and Imogen Clements, aged 11.

For more and to read the entries of those named, see www.creativeroyston.org.





Royston Arts Festival - Royston Town Band. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Royston Arts Festival - Hannah Theobald (Vice Chair Creative Royston) and Christine Bauer (Community Liaison Creative Royston). - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Royston Arts Festival - The Brown family enjoy the music. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Royston Arts Festival - Jerry Bowler, Tania Bowler and Linda Smith enjoy the music night. Picture: Karyn Haddon - Credit: Karyn Haddon



