Explore IWM Duxford outdoors at aviation museum's trail
- Credit: © IWM
Visitors will be able to explore an outdoor trail steeped in 100 years of history at an aviation museum.
IWM Duxford is set to welcome visitors back to enjoy the great Duxford Outdoors next month.
In line with government guidance, Imperial War Museums' Cambridgeshire site will open its outdoor spaces to the public from Monday, April 12.
Duxford Outdoors will give visitors the chance to walk the length and breadth of this mile long site, take a self-guided trail through nine 'discovery zones’ and keep their eyes peeled for historic and contemporary aircraft taking to the skies across the airfield.
From the architecture of the Grade II* listed First World War hangars and the Foster & Partners designed American Air Museum to the active airfield which first received the Supermarine Spitfire, IWM Duxford is steeped in over a century of history.
You may also want to watch:
Europe’s largest air museum, Duxford Outdoors offers visitors the opportunity to stroll its expansive grounds, follow a self-guided trail of discovery, and chat with IWM staff and volunteers who will be on hand to impart their extensive knowledge.
Walking visitors through nine ‘discovery zones’, the trail will take you past the Flying Aircraft hangar to explain how historic aircraft are restored and looked after, introduce the museum's collection of commercial airliners, explore the airfield’s role during the Battle of Britain and Dunkirk via the site of the original Ops Block, and see the architectural intricacies of IWM Duxford’s buildings up close.
Most Read
- 1 One in a billion: Baseball bat-wielding teen caught thanks to shoe's DNA
- 2 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire
- 3 Man arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis seized by police
- 4 Anti-Semitic graffiti in Royston: Police launch appeal for information
- 5 Therfield Heath public meeting held via Zoom this evening
- 6 Melbourn's Mary receives 200 cards in celebration of centenary
- 7 New grant announced for recovering hospitality businesses
- 8 Survey: Tell us how one year of COVID-19 has affected your life
- 9 Children and families spoilt for choice at new Cambridge Festival
- 10 Council votes against living wage employer proposal
As an operational airfield, there may also be the chance to spot a variety of aircraft take to the skies.
Information as to what may be flying on the day will be available on arrival.
The IWM Shop will be open for visitors to collect their site map and browse and purchase a range of books, toys and gifts.
A catering van will also be on site offering a variety of refreshments which can be enjoyed at one of the many picnic spots.
Duxford Outdoors will be open five days a week (Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm), with the exception of the weeks commencing April 12 and May 3, when the museum will resume a seven-day operation.
The museum remains closed and only outdoor spaces are accessible.
Tickets to Duxford Outdoors are priced at £15 and must be purchased in advance via the website iwm.org.uk