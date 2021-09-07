Read all about it! Inaugural literary festival for the North Herts district
- Credit: Barkway Literary Festival
Inquisitive minds of North Herts and the surrounding area are invited along to the district's newest event.
Barkway Literary Festival will see Internationally recognised Jefferey Archer, North Herts novelist Dani Atkins and more, talk about their life in writing. They’ll also be answering your questions, and signing their latest books.
The picturesque village has a long history of hosting successful events throughout the year - including the spring market, the pantomime, and the moonlight market.
The festival is designed to appeal to young families in the morning. Tamsyn Murray, author of the hilarious Completely Cassidy books and Tanglewood Park series, will entertain young ones, aged from five to 12 years.
Bestselling author of ‘Absolutely Everything’, Christopher Lloyd is bringing his interactive quiz. From eight years of age to 100, all are welcome.
Christopher said: "It’s great to be bringing my Britannica Quiz Show to a new festival in Hertfordshire! It’ll be lots of fun for families - or just make a team with a friend and come along! Don’t forget your smartphone or iPad!"
Lebanese-born author Wafa Tarnowska now lives in Letchworth. Her amazing journey in life and her tales of the rich traditions of the Middle East will appeal to the imagination of children and parents alike.
“I’m bursting with excitement to meet new and existing readers,” said Wafa. This promises to be the start of something exceptional”.
Events will be compered by Leigh Chambers, of Cambridge 105 Radio, David’s Bookshop in Letchworth will have a pop up, and there are food vans and a bar in the Social Club.
There's also a writing masterclass with top author Sophie Hannah for any aspiring authors wondering how to improve, and even to be published!
This two hour session has been designed to offer something really unique to the festival. Sophie, who will also be presenting during the afternoon, can’t wait to interact with fellow writers after months of virtual meetings.
For more information on the event which takes place on Saturday, September 25, in Barkway, go to www.barkwaylitfest.co.uk. Tickets start at £5 and adults can enter free to some events.