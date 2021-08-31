EastFest is back! Event with Rock in Mind returns
- Credit: Archant
The East Anglian rock community is once again coming together for a music festival in aid of mental health and suicide prevention, in memory of a Meldreth guitarist.
Following the success of 2019’s event which raised £7,500 for charity, this year’s EastFest – Rock in Mind will again take place on a five-acre site at the Coach House at Flint Cross, on Saturday, September 18, and will run from 12 noon until midnight.
EastFest was established following the tragic suicide of rock guitarist, Richard East, who took his own life in 2018.
Seven well-known rock bands from across the east - many comprising former friends and bandmates of Richard - have joined forces to celebrate the life of their friend and stage a musical extravaganza embracing all genres of blues, rock and soul music from the past 40 years.
The festival site will have full parking, catering and entertainment amenities and is designed as a family event. All the bands are performing for free and there will be many other entertainments and activities on the day.
You may also want to watch:
Richard’s wife, Sandra East, commented: “As with all suicides, the loss of my dear husband three years ago was incredibly traumatic.
"His loss highlighted the curse of mental illness and suicide in our community. I was determined to honour his memory and do all I can do improve mental health services and support for those touched by suicide.
Most Read
- 1 Basstonbury 2021: Festival crowds enjoy soul tunes, live music and obstacle course
- 2 Royston man who stole space in skip landed with hefty fine
- 3 When is Jonnie Peacock in action at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics?
- 4 Roll up, roll up! The circus is coming to town in Royston
- 5 Much more like it from Royston Town as rollercoaster starts going back up with Hitchin win
- 6 Royston Town listen to the boss to claim derby win over Hitchin Town
- 7 Foxton Travel Hub plans prompt safety and sustainability concerns
- 8 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
- 9 Victim left with multiple injuries after robbery
- 10 Pedestrian seriously injured in two-car crash on A10
"EastFest 2019 was a huge success, despite the weather and we are once again looking forward to welcoming everybody back.”
All proceeds from EastFest 2021 will go to the Zero Suicide Alliance, which was co-Founded by Richard’s friend, Steve Mallen.
Steve - who is also from Meldreth - lost his 18-year-old son Edward to suicide in 2015.
The ZSA is a local and national charity which seeks to transform our understanding of mental illness and suicide. Since inception in 2018, more than 1.7million people have accessed the free, online ZSA suicide prevention training and awareness programme.
Steve Mallen said: “The COVID pandemic has really challenged the mental health and wellbeing of our community and society at large.
"Demand for mental health support is rising in spite of increased government investment and we remain deeply committed to supporting all those affected by psychological trauma and suicide. EastFest is a marvellous opportunity to have fun and enjoy quality music while raising valuable funds to help those in need.”
Tickets for EastFest 2021 cost £10 and are available from the Cambridge Corn Exchange Box Office.
Under 18s go free and tickets will be £15 on the door on the day. For more information see www.eastfest.live/ and www.zerosuicidealliance.com.