Spitfires, Hurricanes and much more at Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show 2022

Alan Davies

Published: 7:30 PM September 5, 2022
A Spitfire at The Duxford Flying Evening at IWM Duxford.

A Spitfire at The Duxford Flying Evening at IWM Duxford. 

Spitfires, Hurricanes and much more will take to the skies above IWM Duxford this weekend for the 2022 Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show.

The annual aviation extravaganza commemorating the Battle of Britain is set to take place at the historic Cambridgeshire airfield on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.

Visitors will be able to witness daring air displays, dogfights, and aerobatics, with the air show ending with the splendour of Duxford's now famous mass Spitfire flypast in the skies where history happened in World War Two.

Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress 'Sally B' in the air at the Duxford Flying Evening at IWM Duxford.

Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress 'Sally B' in the air at the Duxford Flying Evening at IWM Duxford. 

The weekend flying programme is scheduled to include Supermarine Spitfires, Hawker Hurricanes, Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress 'Sally B', the Tiger 9 Aeronautical Display Team, and P-51D Mustangs among others.

Visitors to IWM Duxford got a taste of what to expect this weekend at last month's Duxford Flying Evening over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The Duxford Flying Evening at IWM Duxford.

The Duxford Flying Evening at IWM Duxford. 

The Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show 2022 flying list is subject to change. All confirmed flying is subject to weather and serviceability on the day. For the latest flying line-up, visit www.iwm.org.uk/airshows/duxford-battle-of-britain-airshow



Pictures of Duxford Flying Evening

The Duxford Flying Evening at IWM Duxford.

The Duxford Flying Evening at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gary Brown 

