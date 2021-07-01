Video

Published: 12:06 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM July 1, 2021

Cathedral of Light by Mandylights on My Christmas Trails 2020. - Credit: Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music

Trip the lights fantastic at a new Christmas lights trail coming to Cambridgeshire this year.

You can explore the magic of Christmas at Wimpole this winter on a stunning after-dark illuminated trail through festively decorated gardens.

Lights, lasers and seasonal sounds will fill the air with festive fun at Wimpole, making the most wonderful time of the year even more magical.

Featuring spectacular light installations, the trail will transform the National Trust-owned estate’s landscaped grounds and garden in Arrington, near Royston, from November 26, 2021 to January 2, 2022.

Tree Stars by Culture Creative on My Christmas Trails 2020. - Credit: Richard Haughton © Sony Music

Wrap up warm and be transported into a winter wonderland where you will discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and beneath trees illuminated in Christmas colours.

Visitors to the outdoor experience can wander between the specially chosen illuminations, all choreographed to a soundtrack of Christmas classics, and catch a glimpse of Father Christmas along the way.

Independent street food vendors will also bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer. Have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with someone special.

Christmas at Wimpole is brought to you by Sony Music in partnership with the National Trust.

Sony Music has been delivering illuminated Christmas trails for over eight years.

Each trail is carefully designed to showcase the natural and unique environment of the individual location. Other venues include Blenheim Palace and the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew.

The Christmas at Wimpole lights trail is created by Culture Creative and designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

The festive trail is open on selected dates from Friday, November 26 from 4.30pm, with last entry at 8pm, and closes at 10pm.

Tickets are on sale now. Each timed entry has a limited capacity and the early evening and weekend slots are likely to sell out.

For information about COVID-19 and booking tickets with confidence visit mychristmastrails.co.uk/covid-19/

Wimpole first opened to visitors in 1979.

Considered the finest country house in Cambridgeshire, it was bequeathed to the National Trust by Mrs Elsie Bambridge, daughter of Rudyard Kipling.





