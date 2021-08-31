News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Basstonbury 2021: Festival crowds enjoy soul tunes, live music and obstacle course

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 10:49 AM August 31, 2021   
Basstonbury 2021 Field of Dreams Bassingbourn

Basstonbury 2021 was a big success - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Who needs Glastonbury when we have Basstonbury?!

Basstonbury - Hope, 6, Lucia, 5, and Evlyn, 11, enjoy the music festival.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Hope, 6, Lucia, 5, and Evlyn, 11, enjoy the music festival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The 2021 event, in aid of Bassingbourn Charities, kicked off on Saturday with the Soul Groove Radio Picnic which had everyone up and dancing to some familiar soul tunes. 

Basstonbury - Indie, 11, Cassidy, 11, and Gabriel, 8, enjoy the day out.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Indie, 11, Cassidy, 11, and Gabriel, 8, enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sunday's Family Festival saw performances from Molly Ames, Coast, Lauren, Splinters Rest, and Wolf Pack.

Basstonbury - Rob and Julie Turner enjoy the music festival

Basstonbury - Rob and Julie Turner enjoy the music festival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

An event spokesperson said: "It was great to hear the Soul Groove Radio DJs at the Field of Dreams and see everyone enjoying themselves, after a hard 18 months.

"On Sunday, despite the cold northerly wind, people wrapped up to listen to some amazing live music.

Basstonbury - The Clover family enjoy the day out.

Basstonbury - The Clover family enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

You may also want to watch:

"The weather didn’t stop children having a go on the obstacle course, even at risk of falling into the water.

Basstonbury - Emily, 6, enjoys the assault course.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Emily, 6, enjoys the obstacle course - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"People got ready in the glitter bar and posing in the photo booth, before taking to the dance floor.

"Bassingbourn Charities want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came out to support this year’s Basstonbury."


Basstonbury - Hope, 6, Evlyn, 11, Sarah,Sarah, Cristina, Lucia, 5, and Rachel enjoy the day out.

Basstonbury - Hope, aged six , Evlyn, 11, Sarah, Sarah, Cristina, Lucia, aged 5, and Rachel enjoy the day out - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - The Mynott family enjoy the music festival.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - The Mynott family enjoy the music festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Andy, Alison and Mark enjoy a drink.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Andy, Alison and Mark enjoy a drink. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Faye Finch and Josh Bullard running the bar.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Faye Finch and Josh Bullard running the bar - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Morna Rees and Steve Simpson enjoy the music festival.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Morna Rees and Steve Simpson enjoy the music festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - The Packer and Palmer families enjoy the music festival.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - The Packer and Palmer families enjoy the music festival - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Dominic, 12, enjoys the assault course. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Dominic, 12, enjoys the obstacle. - Credit: Karyn Haddon


Basstonbury - Molly Ames entertains the crowds.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Basstonbury - Singer Molly Ames entertains the crowds - Credit: Karyn Haddon


