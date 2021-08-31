Basstonbury 2021: Festival crowds enjoy soul tunes, live music and obstacle course
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Who needs Glastonbury when we have Basstonbury?!
The 2021 event, in aid of Bassingbourn Charities, kicked off on Saturday with the Soul Groove Radio Picnic which had everyone up and dancing to some familiar soul tunes.
Sunday's Family Festival saw performances from Molly Ames, Coast, Lauren, Splinters Rest, and Wolf Pack.
An event spokesperson said: "It was great to hear the Soul Groove Radio DJs at the Field of Dreams and see everyone enjoying themselves, after a hard 18 months.
"On Sunday, despite the cold northerly wind, people wrapped up to listen to some amazing live music.
"The weather didn’t stop children having a go on the obstacle course, even at risk of falling into the water.
"People got ready in the glitter bar and posing in the photo booth, before taking to the dance floor.
"Bassingbourn Charities want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came out to support this year’s Basstonbury."
