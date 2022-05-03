Barkway Market returns to North Hertfordshire village

Barkway Market will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10am to 4pm. - Credit: Barkway Market

“Oyez, oyez, oyez!” Barkway's village market is back on Saturday, May 7.

And organisers are delighted that Royston's town crier will start off the proceedings at 10am.

Dating from 1270, Barkway Market is back after two years of enforced cancellations, and waiting to welcome the 4,000 people who come each year to enjoy its many attractions.

Held in the beautiful grounds of Manor Farm, the village church and the school, the market this year will have over 130 stalls.

A market stall at Barkway Market. - Credit: Edwin Kilby.

These will offer a huge variety of things to buy and fun things to do for all age groups to enjoy.

The event will also feature delicious food and drink.

"We'll have BBQs from the village school/preschool and church as well as a bar hosted this year by The Tally Ho, paella, vegan/vegetarian fare from local food provider Broadway Kitchen, BB Pizza and La Vita, who are bringing their gorgeous vintage van for delicious desserts," said an organising committee member.

Baskets on sale at a previous Barkway Market. - Credit: Oren. Supplied by Barkway Market.

Craft will once again be a major attraction hosted in Barkway's beautiful village church.

There will also be numerous plant stalls where you can buy anything from trees to tomato plants and everything in between.

Plants on The Herb Garden stall at Barkway Market - Credit: The Herb Garden. Supplied by Barkway Market

A Barkway Market spokesperson added: "But the key to the market’s success is that you never know what you are going to find – a perfect vintage dress, maybe, or a unique antique tucked away at the back of a stall, bicycles or basket ware.

"There really is something for everyone!"

Homemade jams from Jam Mothers at a previous Barkway Market. - Credit: Jam Mothers. Supplied by Barkway Market.

Once again, the Royston Town Band will play, providing a background to this quintessentially English event.

Organisers are hoping the local police and Royston Fire Brigade will also be there, letting children have a go in one of their fire engines or vans.

There's also a miniature train, and children's entertainer Squirty Wirty will entertain youngsters and adults alike.

Barkway Market runs from 10am to 4pm on May 7. The entrance fee is £3 per adult while children under 16 (and dogs) go free.

There is ample parking adjacent to the market, marshalled by the 7th Barkway Scouts.

Parking is free but organisers suggest a donation of £1 to the group for their services.

The pedestrian entrance is off Barkway High Street.

All the money raised by the entrance fee and some of the stalls will go directly to various local charities and groups in and around the village, many of which have struggled to fundraise these last couple of years.

"As we emerge from the isolation the pandemic imposed on our villages and elsewhere, we relish the opportunity to rekindle that great community spirit which makes the Barkway Market an event to remember," added a spokesperson.