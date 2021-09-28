Barkway Lit Fest proves to be a real page-turner

Things to do

Published: 4:31 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 4:33 PM September 28, 2021

Litfest - Jeffrey Archer speaks to the audience. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Conversation, smiles and camaraderie returned to Barkway in response to the success of the village's first literary festival.

Litfest - Alison Bruce at the book signing. Picture: Karyn Haddon

In total, six local authors addressed young and old throughout the day covering multiple genres, culminating with Jeffrey Archer addressing a capacity audience.

Litfest - Jeffrey Archer speaks to the audience. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Barkway publisher Elena Mannion, owner of Pikku Publishing, was said to be "formidable" at harnessing contacts and knowledge from a career working within the literary world.

Litfest - "Over My Dead Body" by Jeffrey Archer. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Barkway Lit Fest coincided with Royston Arts Festival, a relationship that organisers say will grow over time.

Litfest - Alison Bruce at the book signing. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The event included social media promotion courtesy of 18-year-old Ellie Sizer, hospitality by 21-year-old Lizzy McKay and printing by veteran Pat Leighton.

Planning is underway for 2022, in collaboration with Royston Art Festival, David’s bookshop of Letchworth and Cambridge 105 radio. See www.barkwaylitfest.co.uk.