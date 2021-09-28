News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do >

Barkway Lit Fest proves to be a real page-turner

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 4:31 PM September 28, 2021    Updated: 4:33 PM September 28, 2021
Litfest - Jeffrey Archer speaks to the audience.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Litfest - Jeffrey Archer speaks to the audience. Picture: Karyn Haddon - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Conversation, smiles and camaraderie returned to Barkway in response to the success of the village's first literary festival.

Litfest - Alison Bruce at the book signing.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Litfest - Alison Bruce at the book signing. Picture: Karyn Haddon - Credit: Karyn Haddon

In total, six local authors addressed young and old throughout the day covering multiple genres, culminating with Jeffrey Archer addressing a capacity audience.

Litfest - Jeffrey Archer speaks to the audience.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Litfest - Jeffrey Archer speaks to the audience. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Barkway publisher Elena Mannion, owner of Pikku Publishing, was said to be "formidable" at harnessing contacts and knowledge from a career working within the literary world.

Litfest - "Over My Dead Body" by Jeffrey Archer.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Litfest - "Over My Dead Body" by Jeffrey Archer. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Barkway Lit Fest coincided with Royston Arts Festival, a relationship that organisers say will grow over time.

Litfest - Alison Bruce at the book signing.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Litfest - Alison Bruce at the book signing. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The event included social media promotion courtesy of 18-year-old Ellie Sizer, hospitality by 21-year-old Lizzy McKay and printing by veteran Pat Leighton.

Planning is underway for 2022, in collaboration with Royston Art Festival, David’s bookshop of Letchworth and Cambridge 105 radio. See www.barkwaylitfest.co.uk.

You may also want to watch:

North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have released this image of someone they would like to speak to in connection with vehicle interference in Royston

Herts Live

CCTV appeal after vehicles interfered with in Royston

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The pumping station site at Therfield Heath 

Therfield Heath threatened with 'eyesore' kiosks

Bianca Wild

person
A man who used an axe and a knife to attack two supervisors at Royston chemical firm Johnson Matthey

Trial for Royston man on drugs charge

Bianca Wild

person
Royston street singers performed at the market on Saturday

Street singers lift people's spirits with town centre flash mob

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon