Barkway Lit Fest proves to be a real page-turner
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Conversation, smiles and camaraderie returned to Barkway in response to the success of the village's first literary festival.
In total, six local authors addressed young and old throughout the day covering multiple genres, culminating with Jeffrey Archer addressing a capacity audience.
Barkway publisher Elena Mannion, owner of Pikku Publishing, was said to be "formidable" at harnessing contacts and knowledge from a career working within the literary world.
Barkway Lit Fest coincided with Royston Arts Festival, a relationship that organisers say will grow over time.
The event included social media promotion courtesy of 18-year-old Ellie Sizer, hospitality by 21-year-old Lizzy McKay and printing by veteran Pat Leighton.
Planning is underway for 2022, in collaboration with Royston Art Festival, David’s bookshop of Letchworth and Cambridge 105 radio. See www.barkwaylitfest.co.uk.