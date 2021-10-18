David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny coming to Cambridge stage

Published: 6:30 PM October 18, 2021

Granny and Ben attempt to steal the Crown Jewels in Gangsta Granny by Birmingham Stage Company. - Credit: Mark Douet

A stage adaptation of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny can be seen in Cambridge during the half-term holiday.

The fantastically funny Gangsta Granny will be entertaining families at Cambridge Arts Theatre next week from Wednesday, October 27 to Saturday, October 30.

Granny serves Ben some cabbage soup in Birmingham Stage Company's adaptation of Gangsta Granny by David Walliams. - Credit: Mark Douet

Based on the best-selling children’s book by David Walliams, the show is described by the Sunday Express as "a fun-packed triumph – a must-see for all the family!"

It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny while his parents are off ballroom dancing.

Ben doesn't share his parents' love of ballroom dancing in David Walliams' Gangsta Granny 2021 by Birmingham Stage Company, which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: Mark Douet

There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie, and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be so boring.

But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could possibly imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

For they try to steal the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London.

Britain's Got Talent judge and Little Britain comedy series star David Walliams has been writing children’s literature since 2008 and he has sold over 12.5 million copies.

His other children’s book titles include Mr Stink, Rat Burger and Billionaire Boy.

Gangsta Granny has been turned into a 130-minute theatre production by the Birmingham Stage Company.

David Walliams said: "I am over the moon that Gangsta Granny is coming to the stage.

"It's the most popular of all my books and I am sure this production by the brilliant Birmingham Stage Company will delight not just children, but their parents and, of course, grandparents."

Birmingham Stage Company presents Gangsta Granny 2021 by David Walliams. - Credit: Mark Douet

Suitable for ages five plus, there are performances at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2pm and 7pm, and on the Saturday at 11am and 3pm.

The 2pm show on Thursday, October 28 is a relaxed performance.

Adult tickets cost £25 and children £20. All ticket prices include a £3 per ticket booking fee.

To book, call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com