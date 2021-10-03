Published: 10:39 AM October 3, 2021

Experience the rare opportunity to join us in conversation with the man, the actor and his many roles in an unmistakingly unique event, David Suchet: Poirot and More, A Retrospective. - Credit: Cambridge Arts Theatre

A number of great actors have played Agatha Christie's Poirot on screen.

Albert Finney, Peter Ustinov, John Malkovich, and Kenneth Branagh have all starred as the fictional Belgian detective in either films or TV series.

However, for many, David Suchet is the definitive Poirot.

He exercised his "little grey cells" on ITV from 1989 until June 2013 to complete the entire catalogue of whodunits featuring the eccentric Belgian investigator – from The Adventure of the Clapham Cook to Curtain: Poirot's Final Case.

You can still watch all 13 series and 70 episodes of Suchet as Poirot on BritBox, the BBC and ITV's subscription streaming service featuring great British shows.

David Suchet stars as Poirot with all 13 series available on BritBox. - Credit: ITV

David Suchet will talk about his time as Agatha Christie’s moustachioed sleuth in Cambridge next weekend.

Suchet’s multi award-winning career spans television, film and stage, and he is widely regarded as one of England’s finest actors.

The acclaimed actor brings his David Suchet: Poirot and More, a Retrospective to the Cambridge Arts Theatre stage on Sunday, October 10.

The renowned star of stage and screen will offer audiences an unmistakingly unique event.

For over 25 years, Suchet captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie’s elegant Belgian detective.

Beyond Poirot, Suchet has been celebrated for his portrayal of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell in the West End revival of Oscar Wilde's classic comedy The Importance Of Being Earnest, Cardinal Benelli in The Last Confession, Dr Sigmund Freud, and media mogul Robert Maxwell in television drama Maxwell, for which he won an International Emmy.

David Suchet has also graced the world’s stages bringing literary greats to life, including William Shakespeare and Edward Albee, the American playwright best known for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.

David Suchet Poirot and More, a Retrospective can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

In Poirot and More, a Retrospective audiences will join Suchet in conversation, looking back at his celebrated career and witnessing his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light.

There are two shows on Sunday, October 10, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and tickets cost from £25 to £45.

All ticket prices include a £3 per ticket booking fee.

To book, call the Cambridge Arts Theatre box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com



