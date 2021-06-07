Gallery

Published: 1:51 PM June 7, 2021

Spitfire MH434, Mustang TF51 'Contrary Mary' and a Hispano Bouchon in flight over IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

IWM Duxford commemorated the 77th anniversary of D-Day on Sunday with the second of its new themed Flying Days.

With fine weather, visitors to the Cambridgeshire museum were able to enjoy iconic Spitfires in flight and World War Two reenactors on the ground.

B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sally B' at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

As well as Supermarine Spitfires taking off from the historic airfield, crowds at the special showcase day also got to see the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress Sally B in the air.

Sally B is the last remaining airworthy B-17 in Europe.

B-17 Sally B displays with her bomb doors open at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The event at the former RAF base was planned to mark 77 years on from D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, the biggest combined naval, air and land operation ever seen began on beaches across the north of France.

Codenamed Operation Overlord, D-Day was the Allied invasion of north-west Europe, which opened a long-awaited second front against Germany.

More than 132,000 ground troops from over 12 countries landed on Normandy beaches on D-Day – 'the longest day'.

It gave the Allies their first military foothold in France since the evacuation from Dunkirk in 1940.

World War Two reenactors at IWM Duxford's Commemorate D-Day event. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The next Duxford Flying Day at the Imperial War Museums site will be Model Aircraft on Saturday, June 19 in partnership with the British Model Flying Association.

It's dad's day 24 hours later when the sold out Thank You Dads takes place on Father's Day – Sunday, June 20.

There's a chance to discover more about Duxford’s aviation partners at the Behind The Scenes event on Saturday, July 3.

A Supermarine Spitfire Mk1a in flight at the Commemorate D-Day event at IWM Duxford - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Duxford’s 19 Squadron and the Spitfires based at the airfield will be celebrated at Squadron 19 Heroes on Wednesday, August 4.

It's Flying Days: Showtime the following Wednesday – August 11 – with an entertaining programme with a family focus.

Young Aviators takes place on Thursday, August 19, and the Best of 2021 on Saturday, October 9 will look back at the best of this year's Flying Days.

Tickets for the remainder of IWM Duxford’s Flying Days are available via www.iwm.org.uk/airshows

Three Piper Cubs display at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A Corsair FG-1D in flight at the IWM Duxford flying day to commemorate D-Day. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

F Company 10th Bn Suffolk Home Guard at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

RAF pilot reenactors at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Grumman Wildcat taxiing out for a display at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead





Royal Air Force reenactor at IWM Duxford for the Commemorating D-Day flying day. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

T6 Harvard touches down on Duxford's grass landing strip. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Celebrating the U.S. Army Air Forces at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

A day out for the whole family at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead



