Cupid's Revenge hits its target audience at Cambridge Junction

Published: 7:00 PM September 3, 2021

New Art Club presents new show Cupid’s Revenge at Cambridge Junction. - Credit: New Art Club

Cupid has his sights set on Cambridge next week.

Ground-breaking performance company New Art Club presents new show Cupid's Revenge at Cambridge Junction on Thursday, September 9.

It is the first date of a national tour, and New Art Club's first original work since 2016.

Cupid’s Revenge is a fun, silly, insightful and sometimes heart-rendering show pioneering choreographers, artists, comedy theatre makers and performers Pete Shenton and Tom Roden – perhaps better known as New Art Club.

After several years of winning acclaim in the comedy world for their humour-infused shows, Tom Roden and Pete Shenton are reaffirming their commitment to dance and physical theatre in their new work.

Created before lockdown and now ready to tour, Cupid’s Revenge is a 60-minute physical poem that plants love under the microscope of the 21st century.

Performed on a set designed by Will Holt, centred around a 2-metre love heart that has crashed to earth, Cupid’s Revenge uses rhythmic repetition and spoken text to spotlight love’s idiosyncrasies and commonalities.

Although there is still plenty of humour, in true New Art Club style, the performance sees dance, physical theatre, and comedy combine to capture the audience’s imaginations, moving effortlessly from silliness through to punching us in the gut with heartfelt, sometimes painful truths.

Cupid’s Revenge is partially inspired by the myth of Cupid and Psyche – a tale in which Psyche is a princess so beautiful that the goddess Venus becomes jealous.

In revenge, she instructs her son Cupid to make her fall in love with a hideous monster, but instead, he falls in love with her himself.

Cupid’s Revenge touches on big ideas from evolution right through to Kerplunk, and makes the fleeting act of holding hands the most perfect gesture of love.

It was originally commissioned by Cambridge Junction, Pavilion Dance South West (PDSW) and supported by Hull Dance and De Montfort University.

This is a reduced capacity event at the venue in Clifton Way. Visit www.junction.co.uk for more details.