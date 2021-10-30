The Snow Queen can be seen at Cambridge Junction. - Credit: Claire Haigh

Let it snow! The Snow Queen will be arriving at Cambridge Junction this Christmas in a family show full of festive joy.

From New International Encounter (NIE), the makers of Beauty and the Beast and Snow White, The Snow Queen promises to be a magical experience to share with family and friends.

NIE last year made an abridged online version of The Snow Queen, which was filmed in beautiful Cambridgeshire woodlands.

This year they are returning to the much-loved story to make a new, extended adaptation with six performers and bursting with live music.

Alex Byrne, artistic director at New International Encounter, said: “We’re thrilled to be working at Cambridge Junction and developing this show especially for our Cambridge audiences.

"Last year was very different working on a digital film version of The Snow Queen story.

"It’s great to have the opportunity to reimagine this as a full-scale live show that is full of music, joy and festive spirit.

"We can’t wait to be back in a theatre in real life, sharing with a live audience."

Audiences are invited to join Gerda on her amazing quest to save her best friend Kaj from the Snow Queen in the frozen north.

Featuring a broken mirror and irritable ogres, helpful crows, a bicycling reindeer and a sprinkle of snow, this epic retelling can be seen in J2 from Wednesday, December 8 to Monday, January 3.

Matt Burman, artistic director at Cambridge Junction, said: “We’re so happy to be able to share with you in person at last our fantastic new adaptation of The Snow Queen.

"Last Christmas we made the best of difficult times to co-produce a beautiful film that introduced audiences to a magical world imagined by our excellent friends New International Encounter.

"This Christmas, we will complete that tale and bring it to life before your very eyes!

"The Snow Queen promises to be the ideal show to share with our friends and families… something really special and perfectly seasonal, full of adventurous children, reindeer, crows and bandits, magic, music, laughter, and epic storytelling.”

The run will include a BSL (British Sign Language) interpreted performance on December 19, and Relaxed Performances on December 12, 14 and 28.

Relaxed performances are aimed at anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed performance environment including people with an Autistic Spectrum Condition, sensory or communication disorders, or a learning disability.

Reduced capacity performances to allow more space within the auditorium, and performances for schools and groups are also available.

For tickets, call the box Office on 01223 511 511 or visit www.junction.co.uk/the-snow-queen



