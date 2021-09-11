Video
Set sail with Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel at Cambridge Arts Theatre
- Credit: Matt Crockett
Most people have heard of the double act Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.
But what about Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel?
Charlie and Stan – which can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre later this month – is a homage to two men who changed the world of comedy forever.
Inspired by real life events, Told by an Idiot’s acclaimed production is the remarkable story of the greatest double act that nearly was.
In 1910, the then unknown Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel set sail from Liverpool to New York as part of Fred Karno’s famous music hall troupe.
On the voyage they shared a cabin, they shared comedy routines, and they shared laughter… but they would go on to become two of the biggest stars of the age.
Opening in Cambridge on Monday, September 20 and running until Saturday, September 25, Charlie and Stan is described by the Daily Telegraph as "a glimpse of the double that could have been in this silly, sublime treat".
With an original piano score played live every night, Charlie and Stan stars Danielle Bird, Jerome Marsh Reid and Nick Haverson.
It is produced by Told by an Idiot, Theatre Royal Bath, and David Pugh, the Olivier and Tony Award-winning producer of Educating Rita, Art, and Calendar Girls. David says that Charlie and Stan is “one of the most exciting shows I have ever worked on".
Paul Hunter, artistic director of Told by an Idiot, said: “I am thrilled that the Idiots are collaborating with David Pugh and Theatre Royal Bath to bring back our show Charlie and Stan.
"It is a piece that is very close to our hearts and, following successful UK and European dates pre-pandemic, we are delighted that audiences will once again get the chance to see our unique theatrical homage to two comedy giants."
Performances are Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on the Thursday and Saturday.
Tickets cost from £20 to £35 and all ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.
Call the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com to book.