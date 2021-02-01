Video
Award-winning soul star Celeste announces Cambridge concert
A rising soul star and BRIT Awards winner has announced her first headline UK tour, which includes a date in Cambridge.
Celeste, who released her debut album Not Your Muse last week to high acclaim, will perform six headline shows in spring 2022, including a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on April 12.
Known for her incandescent voice and breathtaking live performance, Celeste said: “Not Your Muse is the power I found when I felt powerless.
"In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled.
"I'm very proud of what I've achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I hope you enjoy it.”
Prior to the album's release, the singer-songwriter achieved the double win of BBC Sound of 2020 and the BRITS Rising Star award last year.
The British-Jamaican singer discovered her love of music and singing through her grandad, who introduced her to the old soul greats at an early age.
The two would listen endlessly to tapes of Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald while Celeste sang along, already identifying something in the raw emotion of those singers that she connected with.
Entirely self-taught, she started performing music when she was 18, covering classic soul, funk and jazz songs and eventually gaining the confidence to start writing her own material.
Over the following years, she continued to hone her sound ahead of signing a major label deal with Polydor.
Since then she has garnered critical acclaim for a string of singles including Lately, Father’s Son and Strange, which was heavily supported at BBC Radio 1.
The ascending soul star's spring 2022 tour will culminate at London’s Roundhouse on April 21.
The tour news follows the announcement of Celeste’s first London shows since December 2019.
The five dates, which will take place at Union Chapel in July this year, sold out in less than four minutes.
Despite the ensuing pandemic putting paid to all touring and festival plans, including a sold-out gig at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire and a tour with Michael Kiwanuka, Celeste continued her remarkable rise throughout 2020.
Celeste’s spellbinding performance of Strange at The BRITS last February placed her firmly in the global spotlight, winning her a legion of new fans blown away by its raw intimacy.
She released a string of captivating songs – the sentiments of which resonate in these uncertain times – including Hear My Voice, which was co-written with Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton.
It is the focus track of the Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin.
Hear My Voice is also tipped as an Oscars contender for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards this year.
A Little Love, which was written and recorded for last year's John Lewis and Waitrose Christmas advertising campaign, has been widely praised as a Christmas classic in the making and marks the first time an artist has been commissioned to write and perform an original song for the ad, marking another milestone.
Following this, Celeste closed out 2020 with the live debut of her uplifting new single Love Is Back on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny.
Further accolades were bestowed on Celeste with YouTube Music naming her as the next talent in their Artist On The Rise series, which celebrates and supports the most exciting new artists in the UK.
Disney Pixar also announced that she lends her vocals to the end credit vocal, It’s Alright, on the Pixar ‘must see’ film, Soul.
With the release of her phenomenal debut album Not Your Muse, and eagerly awaited live shows back on the map, this year looks set to belong to Celeste too.
Tickets for her 2022 tour will go on general sale on Friday, February 5 at 9am, with a pre-sale starting on Wednesday, February 3 at 11am.
Celeste 2022 UK Tour Dates
March 31 - Birmingham Institute
April 3 - Bristol O2 Academy
April 7 - Glasgow The Barrowland Ballroom
April 12 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
April 16 - Manchester Albert Hall
April 21 - London Roundhouse.