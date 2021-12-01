The Car Park Panto cast on stage in Horrible Christmas. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

You can leave all worries at home and relax as a family with Car Park Panto’s Horrible Christmas, the latest addition to the festive family season that won rave reviews last year.

Car Park Panto will be driving into IWM Duxford later this month for four performances.

There are two shows on Saturday, December 18 and another couple the following day, at 2pm and 5pm.

If traditional panto at your local theatre is proving too expensive for all the family, then Horrible Christmas is the best value ticket for you.

The ticket covers the car, not the people inside, so you can bring your grandparents and babies and be sound in the knowledge you will be safely sat among family and friends, rather than in a packed theatre auditorium.

It’s a show about the history of Christmas delivered in a way that only Horrible Histories can!

With the closing of theatres across the country in 2020, Birmingham Stage Company and Coalition Presents worked together by putting on the world’s first drive-in panto.

Neal Foster, actor/manager at Birmingham Stage Company, said: "We were amazed and thrilled how totally successful the Car Park Party productions proved to be during the last 18 months – and we’re delighted to be back on tour again with our Horrible Histories production of Horrible Christmas!

"It turns live theatre into a truly unique and festive event!”

When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day – but can he save Christmas?

From Victorian villains to medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, the Horrible Histories team take the audience on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas, as they all join forces to save the festive season.

Tickets for each show are priced at £49.50 per car (£2.50 booking fee applies).

Visit carparkparty.com to book tickets.



