News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Car Park Panto driving into IWM Duxford to bring from Christmas cheer

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 1:53 PM August 30, 2021   
Car Park Panto is coming to IWM Duxford this December with Horrible Histories live on stage in Horri

Car Park Panto is coming to IWM Duxford this December with Horrible Histories live on stage in Horrible Christmas. Picture: Ian Tilton - Credit: Ian Tilton

Car Park Panto is back this Christmas and the people behind Horrible Histories will be arriving at IWM Duxford with their festive drive-in show.

Following a sold out tour in 2020, Horrible Christmas can be seen at IWM Duxford on Saturday, December 18.

The 2021 tour also visits London Stansted Airport the following day.

Not strictly speaking a panto, when Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day – but can he save Christmas?

From Victorian villains to Medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, join Car Park Panto on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season.

From the creative team behind Horrible Histories, this hilarious, moving story of Christmas is set to wow thousands of families across the country this year.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 3.

Car Park Panto is coming to IWM Duxford this December with Horrible Histories live on stage in Horri

Car Park Panto is coming to IWM Duxford this December with Horrible Histories live on stage in Horrible Christmas. Picture: Car Park Panto - Credit: Car Park Panto


Most Read

  1. 1 When is Jonnie Peacock in action at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics?
  2. 2 Roll up, roll up! The circus is coming to town in Royston
  3. 3 Mum inspires quadruplet daughters to join NHS 
  1. 4 Paralympics champion Jonnie Peacock's Blade Camp documentary series debuts on Channel 4
  2. 5 Man, 22, in court charged with assault and criminal damage
  3. 6 Pedestrian seriously injured in two-car crash on A10
  4. 7 Disney's Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt 'delivers a feast of colourful action'
  5. 8 To the Metro gone: Four non-exec directors depart £40k a year posts
  6. 9 Royston Town listen to the boss to claim derby win over Hitchin Town
  7. 10 Car Park Panto driving into IWM Duxford to bring from Christmas cheer
Christmas
IWM Duxford
Days Out Guide
Duxford News
South Cambridgeshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The proposed location of the new town which Thakeham is looking to develop in South Cambs

Thakeham's homes bid is deceitful, say campaigners

Bianca Wild

person
A lorry's windscreen has been smashed after items were dropped from a bridge over the A505 in Baldock

Lorry windscreen smashed after teens seen throwing items off bridge

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Royston Runners Liam Butler and Grant Chapman LEJOG challenge

Land's End to John O'Groats runners praise community for 'mindblowing...

Bianca Wild

person
The recovered vehicle was the first of the hare hoursing season for Cambs rural police. 

Animals killed as hare coursers hit Thriplow

Bianca Wild

person