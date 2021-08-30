Car Park Panto driving into IWM Duxford to bring from Christmas cheer
- Credit: Ian Tilton
Car Park Panto is back this Christmas and the people behind Horrible Histories will be arriving at IWM Duxford with their festive drive-in show.
Following a sold out tour in 2020, Horrible Christmas can be seen at IWM Duxford on Saturday, December 18.
The 2021 tour also visits London Stansted Airport the following day.
Not strictly speaking a panto, when Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day – but can he save Christmas?
From Victorian villains to Medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, join Car Park Panto on a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season.
From the creative team behind Horrible Histories, this hilarious, moving story of Christmas is set to wow thousands of families across the country this year.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 3.
Most Read
- 1 When is Jonnie Peacock in action at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics?
- 2 Roll up, roll up! The circus is coming to town in Royston
- 3 Mum inspires quadruplet daughters to join NHS
- 4 Paralympics champion Jonnie Peacock's Blade Camp documentary series debuts on Channel 4
- 5 Man, 22, in court charged with assault and criminal damage
- 6 Pedestrian seriously injured in two-car crash on A10
- 7 Disney's Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt 'delivers a feast of colourful action'
- 8 To the Metro gone: Four non-exec directors depart £40k a year posts
- 9 Royston Town listen to the boss to claim derby win over Hitchin Town
- 10 Car Park Panto driving into IWM Duxford to bring from Christmas cheer