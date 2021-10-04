Extra Car Park Panto date added for IWM Duxford
- Credit: Ian Tilton
Car Park Panto will be driving into IWM Duxford for two days this Christmas.
After the creators of Horrible Histories initially announced their return to the Imperial War Museums site in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, December 18 with Horrible Christmas, the festive treat will now also take place the following day.
There will be drive-in performances on both dates at 2pm and 5pm.
The Sunday, December 19 performances were due to take place at London Stansted Airport but the venue has changed. They will now take place at IWM Duxford.
The much-loved Horrible Histories team will present its alternative festive panto with songs, jokes and silly shenanigans suitable for all ages.
Horrible Christmas allows families to enter into the festive spirit in a totally safe, socially distanced manner, from the comfort and convenience of their own car.
Just drive in, park up, watch the show and drive home.
There are limited tickets for each show. Visit www.carparkparty.com for more details and to book tickets for the Christmas tour.
