The annual Thriplow Daffodil festival takes place this weekend (March 19-20) and has been a hit with Cambridgeshire residents.

The well-loved festival returns this year following a two year absence due to the pandemic.

Over 350 volunteers have dedicated their time and energy in to putting together the two-day Daffodil weekend. Some volunteers often work a number of shifts to cover the festivities of the weekend which leaves them "shattered by happy" and that the "friendliness and warm-heartedness of our visitors keep us going."

Thriplow Daffodil Festival and Country Fair offers two fun-filled days of activities with over 100 stalls for you to amble around and find plenty of homemade gifts from independent businesses.

It wouldn't be the traditional festival without the merry Morris dancers who put on an impressive performance that's bound to leave you smiling.

Visitors called it 'a springtime delight' and 'perfect way to spend a weekend'.

You can also check out the blacksmiths at work in the Smith or the many live musicians playing all around the village to keep up springtime spirits.

The event is on from 10am-5pm today (March 20).

With plenty of delicious street food options on offer at taste of Thriplow there's something for even the pickiest of eaters to enjoy.





Take a look at the impressively well-kept classic cars and vintage engines and tractors.

The Daffodil Weekend Trust will be donating 10% of the 2022 surplus to Ukraine charities focussed on supporting Ukrainian people suffering as a result of this Russian action.

This will be donation in addition those that will be made to the chosen external charities and to other local charities that successfully apply for a donation.

Next years dates have been confirmed for March 25 -26, 2023.