Things to do

A festival of world-class classical music takes place in Cambridgeshire this month.

Featuring 23 concerts, Cambridge Summer Music presents an astounding range of music.

From the Renaissance to the 21st century, from Spain and Vienna to our own shores, the festival will offer something for everyone in the historic city of Cambridge, as well as Ely Cathedral and Saffron Walden.

A particular treat will be the celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams' 150th birthday with performances of The Lark Ascending and On Wenlock Edge on Saturday, July 16.

Opening on Friday, July 15, the festival will launch with Mozart's beloved opera Così fan tutte at Childerley Hall.

Cambridge Summer Music - Credit: Cambridge Summer Music

With concerts by legendary pianist Imogen Cooper performing works by Schubert, Ravel, and Liszt and the talented young Wigmore Soloists performing two of chamber music's greatest works, Beethoven's Septet and Schubert's Octet there is something for most tastes.

Sounds Green, Cambridge Summer Music's popular outdoor concerts, returns to Cambridge University's Botanic Garden every Wednesday evening throughout July.

Honey & the Bear, Prime Brass, Camilla George, and Classico Latino will perform in four special and unique outdoor experiences in a stunning setting.

French Horn octet Cor8 will perform a concert as part of the Cambridge Summer Music Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Summer Music Festival

This season will include a family-friendly concert played by an all-female ensemble of French Horn players, Cor8 at The Movies at West Road Concert Hall, Cambridge, on Saturday, July 16.

Cambridge Summer Music (CSM) also welcomes back festival favourites, cellist Guy Johnston and pianist Tom Poster, as well as pianist Martin Roscoe, who will perform with American violinist Tai Murray.

Cellist Guy Johnston. - Credit: Kaupo Kikkas

Trumpeter extraordinaire Crispian Steele-Perkins will give a masterclass, as well as perform a trumpet-organ recital with the festival’s artistic director, David Hill, at Queens’ College Chapel on Thursday, July 28.

Brass will be represented by the award-winning Connaught Brass and the renowned French Hornist Alec Frank-Gemmill.

The Leeds International Piano Competition winner Artur Pizarro will perform Albéniz's masterwork Iberia at Trinity College Chapel.

The festival also features the artistry of another type of keyboard player, classical accordionist Ryan Corbett.

Gabrieli returns to Ely Cathedral to perform Mendelssohn’s Elijah as part of the Cambridge Summer Music Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Summer Music

Choral fans will be treated to a performance of Mendelssohn's Elijah in historic Ely Cathedral on Tuesday, July 26.

There's also the Gesualdo Six's extraordinary close-harmony singing at Our Lady and the English Martyrs Catholic Church on July 29.

The Cambridge Summer Music Festival will conclude triumphantly at Saffron Hall in Saffron Walden, Essex, on Sunday, July 31 with the Aurora Orchestra performing Beethoven 5 from memory.

The Aurora Orchestra - Credit: Mark Allan/BBC

Tickets for all concerts, except those at Saffron Hall and Ely Cathedral, are available online via www.cambridgesummermusic.com.

For the Ely Cathedral box office, visit www.elycathedral.org/events

Visit www.saffronhall.com/whats-on for Saffron Hall box office.

Tickets will also be available on the door for all events unless sold out.

For further information, including how to book tickets for this year’s exciting festival, visit https://cambridgesummermusic.com/



Listings

Wednesday 6th July - 6.15pm

Sounds Green: Honey & the Bear

Cambridge University Botanic Garden

Open to all ages. Music from 6.15pm. Garden closes at 8.30pm. For ticket prices and advance booking visit: www.botanic.cam.ac.uk

Wednesday 13th July - 6.15pm

Sounds Green: Prime Brass

Cambridge University Botanic Garden

Open to all ages. Music from 6.15pm. Garden closes at 8.30pm. For ticket prices and advance booking visit: www.botanic.cam.ac.uk

Friday 15th July - 6.30pm

Mozart’s Così fan tutte

Childerley Hall, Dry Drayton, CB23 8BA.

With 75-minute picnic interval Gardens open from 4pm.

Childerley Hall, Dry Drayton, CB23 8BA.

Tickets: £20, £35, £40 plus booking fee.

Saturday 16th July - 3pm

FAMILY CONCERT: Cor8 at the movies

Cor8: French Horn Octet

West Road Concert Hall

Tickets: Adults & children £5 plus booking fee.

Saturday 16th July - 7.30pm

Elgar & Vaughan Williams

Robinson College

Tickets: £26 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).

Sunday 17th July - 1pm

Classical accordionist Ryan Corbett

Sidney Sussex College

Tickets: £10 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).

Sunday 17th July - 7.30pm

Tai Murray & Martin Roscoe

Trinity College Chapel

Tickets: £26 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).

Wednesday 20th July - 6.15pm

Sounds Green: Camilla George

Cambridge University Botanic Garden

Open to all ages. Music from 6.15pm. Garden closes at 8.30pm. For ticket prices and advance booking visit: www.botanic.cam.ac.uk

Thursday 21st July - 1pm

Connaught Brass

Queens’ College

Tickets: £10 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).

Thursday 21st July - 7.30pm

Guy Johnston & Tom Poster

Robinson College

Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).

Friday 22nd July - 7.30pm

Song Recital: A Viennese revolution

The Old Divinity School

Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).

Saturday 23rd July - 7.30pm

Imogen Cooper: Piano Legend

West Road Concert Hall

Tickets: £20, £26, £30 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).

Sunday 24th July - 7.30pm

Horn & String Quartet

Trinity College Chapel

Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).

Tuesday 26th July - 7pm

Mendelssohn’s Elijah

Ely Cathedral

Tickets £20, £10 (under-16s free)

Ely Cathedral Box Office: www.elycathedral.org/events

Wednesday 27th July - 6.15pm

Sounds Green: Classico Latino

Cambridge University Botanic Garden

Open to all ages. Music from 6.15pm. Garden closes at 8.30pm. For ticket prices and advance booking visit: www.botanic.cam.ac.uk

Wednesday 27th July - 3pm

Trumpet Masterclass

Robinson College

Tickets: £5 plus booking fee (free to those holding tickets for the concert on Thursday 28th July).

Wednesday 27th July - 7.30pm

Iberia: Artur Pizarro

Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).

Thursday 28th July - 7.30pm

Crispian Steele-Perkins

Queens’ College

Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).

Thursday 28th July - 1pm

Mithras Trio

Sidney Sussex College

Tickets: £10 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).

Friday 29th July - 7.30pm

Gesualdo Six

OLEM Catholic Church

Tickets: £26 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).

Saturday 30th July - 3pm

Gillian Weir & David Hill

Old Divinity School

Tickets: £10 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).

Saturday 30th July - 7.30pm

Schubert Octet & Beethoven Septet

West Road Concert Hall

Tickets: £20, £26 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).

Sunday 31st July - 4pm

Aurora: Beethoven 5 from memory

Saffron Hall

Tickets: £14, £21, £28, £35, £45 (Under 25s half price).

Saffron Hall box office: 0845 548 7650 / www.saffronhall.com/whats-on