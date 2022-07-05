Cambridge Summer Music Festival 2022 brings world-class classical performers to Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Mark Allan/BBC
A festival of world-class classical music takes place in Cambridgeshire this month.
Featuring 23 concerts, Cambridge Summer Music presents an astounding range of music.
From the Renaissance to the 21st century, from Spain and Vienna to our own shores, the festival will offer something for everyone in the historic city of Cambridge, as well as Ely Cathedral and Saffron Walden.
A particular treat will be the celebration of Ralph Vaughan Williams' 150th birthday with performances of The Lark Ascending and On Wenlock Edge on Saturday, July 16.
Opening on Friday, July 15, the festival will launch with Mozart's beloved opera Così fan tutte at Childerley Hall.
With concerts by legendary pianist Imogen Cooper performing works by Schubert, Ravel, and Liszt and the talented young Wigmore Soloists performing two of chamber music's greatest works, Beethoven's Septet and Schubert's Octet there is something for most tastes.
Sounds Green, Cambridge Summer Music's popular outdoor concerts, returns to Cambridge University's Botanic Garden every Wednesday evening throughout July.
Honey & the Bear, Prime Brass, Camilla George, and Classico Latino will perform in four special and unique outdoor experiences in a stunning setting.
This season will include a family-friendly concert played by an all-female ensemble of French Horn players, Cor8 at The Movies at West Road Concert Hall, Cambridge, on Saturday, July 16.
Cambridge Summer Music (CSM) also welcomes back festival favourites, cellist Guy Johnston and pianist Tom Poster, as well as pianist Martin Roscoe, who will perform with American violinist Tai Murray.
Trumpeter extraordinaire Crispian Steele-Perkins will give a masterclass, as well as perform a trumpet-organ recital with the festival’s artistic director, David Hill, at Queens’ College Chapel on Thursday, July 28.
Brass will be represented by the award-winning Connaught Brass and the renowned French Hornist Alec Frank-Gemmill.
The Leeds International Piano Competition winner Artur Pizarro will perform Albéniz's masterwork Iberia at Trinity College Chapel.
The festival also features the artistry of another type of keyboard player, classical accordionist Ryan Corbett.
Choral fans will be treated to a performance of Mendelssohn's Elijah in historic Ely Cathedral on Tuesday, July 26.
There's also the Gesualdo Six's extraordinary close-harmony singing at Our Lady and the English Martyrs Catholic Church on July 29.
The Cambridge Summer Music Festival will conclude triumphantly at Saffron Hall in Saffron Walden, Essex, on Sunday, July 31 with the Aurora Orchestra performing Beethoven 5 from memory.
Tickets for all concerts, except those at Saffron Hall and Ely Cathedral, are available online via www.cambridgesummermusic.com.
For the Ely Cathedral box office, visit www.elycathedral.org/events
Visit www.saffronhall.com/whats-on for Saffron Hall box office.
Tickets will also be available on the door for all events unless sold out.
For further information, including how to book tickets for this year’s exciting festival, visit https://cambridgesummermusic.com/
Listings
Wednesday 6th July - 6.15pm
Sounds Green: Honey & the Bear
Cambridge University Botanic Garden
Open to all ages. Music from 6.15pm. Garden closes at 8.30pm. For ticket prices and advance booking visit: www.botanic.cam.ac.uk
Wednesday 13th July - 6.15pm
Sounds Green: Prime Brass
Cambridge University Botanic Garden
Open to all ages. Music from 6.15pm. Garden closes at 8.30pm. For ticket prices and advance booking visit: www.botanic.cam.ac.uk
Friday 15th July - 6.30pm
Mozart’s Così fan tutte
Childerley Hall, Dry Drayton, CB23 8BA.
With 75-minute picnic interval Gardens open from 4pm.
Childerley Hall, Dry Drayton, CB23 8BA.
Tickets: £20, £35, £40 plus booking fee.
Saturday 16th July - 3pm
FAMILY CONCERT: Cor8 at the movies
Cor8: French Horn Octet
West Road Concert Hall
Tickets: Adults & children £5 plus booking fee.
Saturday 16th July - 7.30pm
Elgar & Vaughan Williams
Robinson College
Tickets: £26 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).
Sunday 17th July - 1pm
Classical accordionist Ryan Corbett
Sidney Sussex College
Tickets: £10 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).
Sunday 17th July - 7.30pm
Tai Murray & Martin Roscoe
Trinity College Chapel
Tickets: £26 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).
Wednesday 20th July - 6.15pm
Sounds Green: Camilla George
Cambridge University Botanic Garden
Open to all ages. Music from 6.15pm. Garden closes at 8.30pm. For ticket prices and advance booking visit: www.botanic.cam.ac.uk
Thursday 21st July - 1pm
Connaught Brass
Queens’ College
Tickets: £10 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).
Thursday 21st July - 7.30pm
Guy Johnston & Tom Poster
Robinson College
Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).
Friday 22nd July - 7.30pm
Song Recital: A Viennese revolution
The Old Divinity School
Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).
Saturday 23rd July - 7.30pm
Imogen Cooper: Piano Legend
West Road Concert Hall
Tickets: £20, £26, £30 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).
Sunday 24th July - 7.30pm
Horn & String Quartet
Trinity College Chapel
Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).
Tuesday 26th July - 7pm
Mendelssohn’s Elijah
Ely Cathedral
Tickets £20, £10 (under-16s free)
Ely Cathedral Box Office: www.elycathedral.org/events
Wednesday 27th July - 6.15pm
Sounds Green: Classico Latino
Cambridge University Botanic Garden
Open to all ages. Music from 6.15pm. Garden closes at 8.30pm. For ticket prices and advance booking visit: www.botanic.cam.ac.uk
Wednesday 27th July - 3pm
Trumpet Masterclass
Robinson College
Tickets: £5 plus booking fee (free to those holding tickets for the concert on Thursday 28th July).
Wednesday 27th July - 7.30pm
Iberia: Artur Pizarro
Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).
Thursday 28th July - 7.30pm
Crispian Steele-Perkins
Queens’ College
Tickets: £20 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).
Thursday 28th July - 1pm
Mithras Trio
Sidney Sussex College
Tickets: £10 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).
Friday 29th July - 7.30pm
Gesualdo Six
OLEM Catholic Church
Tickets: £26 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).
Saturday 30th July - 3pm
Gillian Weir & David Hill
Old Divinity School
Tickets: £10 plus booking fee (Half price for 25 and under).
Saturday 30th July - 7.30pm
Schubert Octet & Beethoven Septet
West Road Concert Hall
Tickets: £20, £26 plus booking fee (8-25 years free).
Sunday 31st July - 4pm
Aurora: Beethoven 5 from memory
Saffron Hall
Tickets: £14, £21, £28, £35, £45 (Under 25s half price).
Saffron Hall box office: 0845 548 7650 / www.saffronhall.com/whats-on