Updated
Artists open up in record numbers for Cambridge Open Studios 2022
- Credit: Donna Duke-Llande / Supplied by Cambridge Open Studios
One of the largest Open Studios events to date is coming to Cambridgeshire and its borders this July.
Running from July 2 to July 24, Cambridge Open Studios 2022 will present work from 378 artists and makers in 231 studios and spaces.
From Ely to Huntingdon and Cambridge to Saffron Walden across the border in Essex, the event will give visitors an exclusive chance to go behind the scenes and browse, discover, and buy art directly from talented artists and makers.
From painting to ceramics, sculpture to furniture making, photography to jewellery, and much more, art lovers will be able to meet the artistic masterminds behind the creations in their natural habitats for free over four weekends – July 2-3, July 9-10, July 16-17, and July 23-24.
The event is the perfect opportunity to discover hidden locations and unique workspaces while meeting the artist, experiencing the creative process, and finding out what inspires them.
Gabriella del Valle, jeweller and chair of Cambridge Open Studios, said: "Everyone is welcome at this exciting and enjoyable celebration of creativity.
"Whether you are an art enthusiast or just casually interested in art, you can talk directly to artists, watch demonstrations, and even be inspired to buy something for your own home.
"We're thrilled that Cambridge Open Studios will feature more artists and makers than ever before, and cover a huge variety of mediums and experiences, from professional artists to talented hobbyists.
"Plus, because the event is completely free to visit, even if it takes place in a gallery, there's no pressure to buy anything. Everyone will receive a warm arty welcome!"
Discovering and exploring the artists’ workspaces couldn't be easier. A printed guide with a map and listings will be available in libraries, tourist information sites, and some galleries, craft shops and cafes around Cambridgeshire, so visitors can plan their journeys and navigate the four weekends of Open Studios.
The new Cambridge Open Studios App also provides complete venue information – including art medium, artist’s name, accessibility information, and opening dates – and links to Google Maps so users can navigate straight to the studio door.
Strategically placed QR codes in the guide and on posters across the county will help visitors quickly locate information. Scanning the codes takes you directly to the App or to the Open Studios webpage.
Spread out across the region and neighbouring counties – not just in Cambridge city centre – distinctive yellow flags will help visitors identify participating studios, which will be open between 10am and 5pm.
Each artist will take part for either one, two, three, or four weekends.
To find out more about Cambridge Open Studios 2022, including a full list of participating artists, visit www.cambridgeopenstudios.co.uk