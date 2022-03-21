Key workers able to apply for Cambridge music festival tickets
- Credit: Parri Thomas
One hundred tickets for two Cambridgeshire music festivals are being made available to key workers with only a £3.50 booking fee.
The Cambridge Club Festival and Strawberries & Creem have partnered with Tickets for Good, a ticketing company with a social purpose, for the pilot scheme.
Cambridge-based festival Strawberries & Creem takes place from June 17 to June 19 at Childerley Orchard.
Over 100 acts will perform including headline sets from Lil Wayne, Mabel, Tems and Ella Mai.
The Cambridge Club Festival takes place on the same site a week earlier – from June 10 to June 12 – and features Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Jacksons and Level 42.
Tickets for Good have partnered with S&C Productions, who run both festivals, to provide free and discounted tickets to all key workers in Cambridgeshire and the surrounding areas as a thank you for all the hard work over the last two years.
Steve Rimmer, CEO of Tickets for Good, said: “We’re delighted to partner with S&C Productions to launch a brand-new service, broadening our tickets for NHS workers platform to now include key workers.
"The generosity of S&C will allow many people to attend the festival who might otherwise have missed out. This is a first for us and we are so happy with this forward-thinking approach from S&C.
"Event attendance generates a range of positive benefits for attendees and I hope that the recipients have a fantastic experience over the weekend.”
How to apply
One hundred free weekend tickets worth over £10,000 are available.
Key workers can firstly sign up to join the ballot here https://ticketsforkeyworkers.co.uk/
Once details have been verified, key workers will then be invited to join the platform and sign up for the ballot here https://keyworkers.ticketsforgood.co.uk/
The ballot will be open for two weeks, closing on April 1.
Following the winners being selected to claim their tickets, there will be a further allocation of tickets at 20 per cent off for anybody who is signed up to the platform.
Sam Mellor, head of marketing for S&C Productions, said: “Building on a successful partnership with Tickets for Good last year with NHS staff, we’re delighted to expand this offer to key workers to say a little thank you for their incredible efforts over the last few years.
"We can’t wait to welcome you all to the festival in June!”