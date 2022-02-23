12 Ensemble will perform in Cambridge as part of the Cambridge Music Festival's spring 2022 season. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Music Festival

Organisers of Cambridge Music Festival have announced the programme for its spring 2022 season.

The season running from Monday, March 7 to April 27 includes performances from exceptional musicians in beautiful venues across the city.

The festival was previously held each autumn but has adapted its programming since the pandemic to offer a more flexible series of events throughout the year.

Artistic director Justin Lee said: "We're thrilled to be back this spring with a series of performances across the city, and fresh from our 30th birthday celebrations.

"Whether online or in person, there is something for everyone, and we hope you'll join us in celebrating the return of live music-making to our city."

Cambridge Music Festival (CMF) presents classical music in bold, imaginative and inspiring ways and this year is no exception.

Highlights this spring include the virtuosic 12 Ensemble performing their arrangement of Schubert’s iconic string quartet, Death and the Maiden, at West Road Concert Hall on March 7.

The ensemble’s recent recording of the work was praised by The Strad for its “spunk, originality and class”.

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble will perform Mendelssohn’s ever-popular Octet on March 29 at Cambridge Union.

One of the world’s great choirs, Tenebrae, will bring choral gems from the Russian Orthodox Church to St John’s College Chapel on April 27.

The programme will include excerpts from Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil, commonly known as the Vespers, and music by Tchaikovsky, Glinka and Gretchaninov.

Further performances and events will be announced in the summer and autumn, including a stunning sound and light installation which will transform Senate House into an extraordinary display of sound, colour and motion.

CMF was founded in 1991 and its current director, Justin Lee, has been in post since 2012.

Under his leadership, CMF has featured artists from Murray Perahia to Nigel Kennedy, the Philip Glass Ensemble to the Borodin Quartet in orchestral, choral and chamber music concerts, alongside a programme of education and community events.

For tickets and more information, visit https://cambridgemusicfestival.co.uk/