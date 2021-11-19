Cambridge Junction is to receive more than £115,000 from the third round of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The entertainment venue in Clifton Way is among 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the fund.

The Junction's £115,631 award will enable the acclaimed arts centre to continue to deliver its renowned programme, sharing fantastic concerts and shows with audiences, delivering creative projects with communities, supporting young people’s creativity, and allowing artists to make exciting new work.

Matt Burman, Cambridge Junction’s artistic director, said: “We are very grateful to Arts Council England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport for further supporting our ongoing recovery.

The Snow Queen will be Cambridge Junction's Christmas show this year. - Credit: Claire Haigh

"After all that we have been through over the last two years, we’re loving welcoming audiences back to Cambridge Junction and are excited for brilliant gigs and shows over the coming months, particularly our fabulous Christmas show, The Snow Queen, which New International Encounter are currently rehearsing in the building and that opens at the beginning of December.

"Bringing people together to share joyful and inspiring experiences is so vital to all of us.

"This funding will help us to further support the creativity and wellbeing of artists and freelancers, young people and communities across Cambridge and Cambridgeshire and allow us to make some big plans for the future.”

Peatbog Faeries performing on stage. - Credit: Richard Youell

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country including Cambridge Junction in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today (November 19).

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Symoné performed at Cambridge Junction. - Credit: Claire Haigh

More than £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5,000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.

Arts Council England chief executive Darren Henley said: “This continued investment from the government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health.

"It’s a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives."