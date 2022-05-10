Cambridge Junction awarded £460k from Arts Council England

Cambridge Junction is to receive £461,678 from Arts Council England to upgrade equipment and improve accessibility to the centre.

The venue is among 66 cultural organisations across the country to benefit from a share of over £22.7 million from Arts Council England’s Capital Investment Programme.

Cambridge Junction will use the money to update technical and audio-visual equipment with better quality, lower energy use apparatus as well as improving and making social and community spaces more accessible.

These changes will reduce repair and hire costs, making the performing arts centre in Clifton Way more financially resilient for the future.

Matt Burman, artistic director of Cambridge Junction, said: “We’re delighted and incredibly grateful to Arts Council England for this significant award of capital funding to make a number of key improvements to our building.

"These will help us be more accessible to audiences and communities and allow us to do a major and much- needed upgrade to our AV equipment.

"It is a fantastic sign of how valued our programmes are to the city, county and region, that Arts Council England is making this major investment in us at this time, which will greatly strengthen our offer over the coming years.”

The Capital Investment Programme aims to help cultural organisations across the country transform their buildings and equipment so they can operate safely post-pandemic, improve access, seize technological opportunities, and reduce environmental impact.

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England said: “World class creativity and culture needs a resilient and sustainable infrastructure to allow it to flourish.

"With these investments in the buildings, equipment, and digital systems of cultural organisations across England, we are helping to secure the future of that infrastructure and making sure that people from every part of the country can continue enjoying all the benefits it delivers for years to come.”

Cambridge Junction has a varied presentation programme, which includes contemporary theatre and dance, family theatre, live music, comedy and clubs.

It presents over 350 events each year across its three spaces to around 100,000 people.



