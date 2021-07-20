Published: 10:09 AM July 20, 2021

The Ed Sheeran Experience will be appearing at Cambridge Foodies Festival. - Credit: MB Image Studio / Supplied by Cambridge Foodies Festival

The first large 'Freedom week' festival in Cambridge will take place this weekend.

The foodie world's 'Gastro-Glastonbury' is preparing for a huge weekend of gastronomic delights in Parker's Piece.

Featuring MasterChef and Great British Bake Off champions, top music tribute acts and delicious food and drink from every corner of the world, Cambridge Foodies Festival is happening from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25.

Organisers have also added two headliners to the music line-up – a leading Ed Sheeran tribute, and Ultimate Coldplay, the winner of the UK’s best tribute award.



Who’s on the menu?

Award-winning chefs taking part this summer include veteran Great British Menu judge Daniel Clifford, who is also chef patron of two Michelin-starred local restaurant Midsummer House, and Tristan Welch, chef director at Parker’s Tavern.

MasterChef: The Professionals champion Alex Webb and MasterChef 2021 finalists Mike Tomkins, Alexina Anatole and Laura Michael will also be in the Chefs Theatre over the weekend.

Chefs Tristan Welch and Daniel Clifford are appearing at the Cambridge Foodies Festival. - Credit: Keith Heppell

Daniel Clifford said: "I am really pleased to be a part of Cambridge Foodies Festival this summer.

"The last year has been a real challenge for everyone in the industry, so I’m grateful that events such as Foodies Festival are taking place again and helping to support our region by bringing people back to Cambridge.

"I look forward to meeting you all at the festival and cooking a new recipe live in The Chefs Theatre.”

Tristan Welch said: “I’m really looking forward to welcoming people to Cambridge, showcasing our vibrant restaurant scene and delicious local produce, there will be lots of fun to be had across this delicious weekend!

"Visitors are welcome to come along to Parker’s Tavern at the end of the event, for

some after show drinks!”





A feast for the ears!

The musical feast features more than 40 bands entertaining the crowds across the

weekend, including some of the UK’s best tributes, including one to Bad Habits chart-topper Ed Sheeran.

The Ed Sheeran Experience has performed around the world and appeared on many television shows. Visitors can expect a packed set of the star’s number one hits.

Ultimate Coldplay will be playing all of the chart-topping band's best known tracks, including A Sky Full of Stars, as the sun sets on another fabulous Foodies day out.

Many superb bands and artists from the Cambridgeshire area will also take to the stage, to showcase the rich musical talent in the region.



What to expect at Foodies Festival

Food, glorious food will be the order of the day at the Cambridge Foodies Festival. - Credit: Black Circus Food

Foodies Festival began in 2004 and was rapidly dubbed the 'Gastro-Glastonbury'.

The UK’s biggest food, drink and music event returns with a vengeance this summer with COVID-safe events in 10 British regions.

At the three-day festival, visitors can enjoy the Chefs Theatre, Cake & Bake Theatre, Drinks Theatre with wine, Champagne, beer and cocktail making masterclasses, a shopping village with award-winning artisan producers and the mouth-watering Street Food Avenue.

To keep the children entertained, the Kids Cookery School hosted by Foodies' super chefs will take on a teddy bear’s picnic theme this year, encouraging kids to make simple food which they can take away and enjoy.

And for those little thrill seekers, there's a funfair and family friendly areas with activities.

For the brave, you can take part in Foodies' famous chilli eating competition, featuring a world record attempt from the reigning UK champion.

Over 150 exhibitors will showcase their produce, providing festival-goers with a fantastic opportunity to sample the best of the Eastern region – and try a huge selection of delicious food from around the world.

Festival director Sue Hitchen said: “I am delighted to bring Foodies Festival back to Cambridge, celebrating the delicious local produce and wonderful restaurants in the city.

“As we’re outdoors we are able to plan COVID-safe festivals, and our experienced health and safety team are working closely with local councils across the country to make sure we take all appropriate measures and follow government guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“There has never been a better time to support local restaurants and food producers in the region and we are all ready to enjoy a fun day out with friends.”

For the third year running, the festival is supporting Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) with tickets raising money for UK-wide homelessness charity Crisis.

The Cambridge-based charity StreetAid will also be on site across the weekend.

MAH founder Emma Rule, from Meldreth, said: "The last year has been incredibly difficult for charities, we are so pleased to be back at Foodies with our music stage and brilliant artists, raising much needed funds.”

Tickets are on sale at www.foodiesfestival.com and 0844 9951111.