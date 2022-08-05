Gallery
IN PICTURES: Songs, stories and sunshine make for a memorable Cambridge Folk Festival 2022 weekend
Cambridge Folk Festival made a glorious return to Cherry Hinton Hall over the final weekend of July.
A sense of homecoming prevailed as thousands of music fans arrived to celebrate the return of the festival after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The grounds once again rang to the sound of folk and contemporary roots music in all its different guises and old friends – performers and public alike – were happily reunited.
As Friday star Suzanne Vega said: "It’s great to play the Cambridge Folk Festival again. It’s always a unique atmosphere and the audiences really listen.”
American singer-songwriter Suzanne will return to the city next February for a show at the Corn Exchange.
Dates for next year's folk festival have also been announced.
Cambridge Folk Festival 2023 will take place at Cherry Hinton Hall on July 27 to July 30.
Look out for tickets going on sale at www.cambridgefolkfestival.co.uk
Many festival-goers also participated in the varied workshops over the weekend, from singing, songwriting and playing to learning new crafts, painting, tai-chi and yoga.
Storytelling and special talks on contemporary topics including mental health and the environment were well attended and younger members of the audience were superbly catered for with a range of activities from clog dancing to face painting and fiddle lessons.
Cambridge Folk Festival 2022: Thursday
Back to this year's extravaganza and Thursday’s programme saw folk favourites Spiers and Boden bring Stage 2 to an exhilarating close.
During the Songlines Interview with journalist Kevin Bourke the following day in The Club Tent, they gave fascinating insights into their careers and commented on how they had played Cambridge frequently over the years in their various formations, including with supergroup Bellowhead.
Earlier on Thursday evening, Davina & The Vagabonds made a legion of new fans on Stage 2, with a theatrical performance of New Orleans blues, jazz and gospel.
Cambridge Folk Festival 2022: Friday
Main Stage 1 opened on Friday with a set from one of folk music’s oldest families, The Copper Family of Rottingdean, who shared songs they have been singing for generations, lovingly preserving them for the future.
Highlights during the day included Show of Hands – the redoubtable Steve Knightley and Phil Beer, who were one of the few acts to play both Stages 1 and 2 – and The Magpie Arc, featuring multi-award-winning folk luminaries Nancy Kerr, Martin Simpson, Tom A Wright and Alex Hunter.
The evening concluded in style with a scintillating performance from Suzanne Vega.
Accompanied by multi-talented guitarist Gerry Leonard, Suzanne treated the Stage 1 audience to a collection of her best-known hits, such as Marlene On The Wall, Luka and Tom’s Diner.
This was followed by a rousing, crowd-pleasing set from the fabled Seasick Steve.
Cambridge Folk Festival 2022: Saturday
Saturday’s line-up featured return visits by several festival favourites, including award-winning singer-songwriter Passenger, who began his Cambridge journey playing The Den, and this year closed Stage 1 to a rapturous response.
Highly rated, alt-folk act This Is The Kit also delivered a mesmerising set on Main Stage 1 and was followed by one of the most anticipated performances of the entire festival: Spell Songs.
The Spell Songs ensemble featured the renowned talents of Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter and Jim Molyneux.
Another popular reappearance came from European and African-based collective Afro Celt Sound System, who fused folk traditions of different cultures into an energetic, uplifting show.
Main stage 2 boasted an eclectic mix of sounds from the beautiful Gaelic tones of Julie Fowlis to the big-voiced blues rock of Elles Bailey, the indie folk of Elephant Sessions to the quirky man anthems of The Spooky Men’s Chorale.
Cambridge Folk Festival 2022: Sunday
Sunday dawned with the threat of rain but nothing could dampen the spirits of festival-goers eager to enjoy another day of first-class music and entertainment.
Clannad, currently on their final world tour, bade a poignant farewell to fans when they played the festival’s inaugural Folk Legends slot on Sunday afternoon.
Nick Hart, winner of The Christian Raphael Prize last year, took to the stage in the Club Tent as part of his prize and wowed the audience with his unique and thoughtful take on traditional English folk songs.
Talking about the impact of being awarded the prize, Nick Hart explained: “It was a real honour to have been chosen as the recipient of The Christian Raphael Prize and the money was incredibly useful in allowing me to take a few more risks and push things a little further than I would otherwise.
"I was able to justify the expense of a music video and PR for the album which really helped, and getting to play the festival was a real treat.”
Eighteen of the artists performing in The Den this year were considered for the prize and the winner, announced at the festival on Sunday, was Angeline Morrison.
Former Christian Raphael Prize recipient Katherine Priddy progressed to Main Stage 1 this year, where she opened proceedings on Sunday afternoon with a beguiling set of songs from her debut album The Eternal Rocks Beneath.
West African music was brilliantly represented by Orchestra Baobab, celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022, and talented, young multi-instrumentalist N’famady Kouyaté.
There was much to impress from headline artists.
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes brought the Stage 1 audience to its feet with their irresistible blend of traditional flamenco styles, Western pop and Latin rhythms.
Fierce political campaigner Billy Bragg performed a powerful set, taking in gender rights, global warming and more as well as leading the crowd in a rendition of 'Jerusalem' when news broke that the English football Lionesses had won the Euro 22 final.