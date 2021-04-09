'We are thrilled to be launching Rewind' - new season announced by Cambridge Film Festival

Published: 9:23 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 9:53 AM April 9, 2021

Rafiki can be seen again as part of Cambridge Film Festival's forthcoming Rewind season. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival

Organisers of the Cambridge Film Festival have announced a new initiative and more film screenings for April.

The Cambridge Film Festival at Home initiative is available to everyone throughout the UK.

It features the popular online version of ‘A Film I Love…’ series, which has a Pay What You Can Afford pricing structure.

A Film I Love... - Credit: Cambridge Film Festival

Each film is chosen by a special guest, who introduces the movie and explains why it means so much to them during a Q&A prior to the screening. The next screening starts on Friday, April 16.

A week later, on April 23, CFF is set to introduce ‘Rewind’, a brand-new season of retrospective screenings for film lovers.

Matthew Webb, CFF executive director, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the Rewind season.

"Since 1977, the Cambridge Film Festival has been a key anchor in the Cambridge and UK film calendar, providing a unique gathering of established directors, filmmakers, new talent and festival goers.

"We have hosted thousands of UK premieres and key retrospectives. Many directors who first showed in Cambridge have since become household names.

"And with so many films available today, the festival continues to play an even more important role in launching new titles, supporting new, diverse voices and audiences.

“Throughout lockdown, we have presented accessible, affordable screenings for everyone across the UK, hosted and presented discussions on film with top film critics, and delivered training and outreach programmes serving communities throughout Cambridge.

"We are thankful to all our partners, donors and sponsors who have made this possible.

"Their generosity and our audiences support are essential as we come out of the pandemic.”





The Miseducation of Cameron Post - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival

What is the next movie in the 'A Film I Love...' series?

April's film is Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Dr Isabelle McNeill, chair of the Cambridge Film Festival and Philomathia Fellow in French at Trinity Hall, where she has taught film studies and French literature since 2005, introduces the movie during a screening from 6pm on Friday, April 16 until midnight Sunday, April 18.

Dr Isabelle McNeill - Credit: Cambridge Film Festival

Described by The Guardian as "poignant, witty and defiant", this coming-of-age tale centres on Cameron Post (Chloë Grace Moretz).

After being caught with another girl in the backseat of a car on prom night, Cameron is quickly shipped off to a conversion therapy centre that treats teens "struggling with same-sex attraction".

The Miseducation of Cameron Post - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival

At the facility, Cameron is subjected to outlandish discipline, dubious “de-gaying” methods, and earnest Christian rock songs – but this unusual setting also provides her with an unlikely gay community.

For the first time, Cameron connects with peers, and she’s able to find her place among fellow outcasts.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post film poster. - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival





Cambridge Film Festival is launching Rewind - Credit: Cambridge Film Festival

What films are being screened as part of Rewind?

Further to the ‘A Film I Love…’ screenings, CFF at Home organisers are launching their retrospective season ‘Rewind’.

This is a look back at some of the greatest films from 40 years of the Cambridge Film Festival as it builds up to the anniversary later this year.

As with the ‘A Film I Love…’ these unique snapshots of the festival are offered on a 'Pay What You Can Afford' basis.

The new monthly series launches on April 23 with two films, Dead Cat and Rafiki.

A scene from Dead Cat - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film FestivalV

By local director and friend of CFF Stefan Georgiou, Dead Cat was screened as part of CFF 2013 and is a wonderful romantic comedy introduced by the director with a Q&A recorded by CFF.

Dead Cat tells the story of Michael and Kristen who were childhood sweethearts but haven’t spoken in 10 years.

A scene from Dead Cat - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival

Thrown back together as they both begin their 30s, is there still anything between them?

With nothing but a gang of dysfunctional friends as allies, will they discover if this second chance is love or just nostalgia?

Dead Cat is a quirky take on contemporary relationships in London.

Rafiki film poster - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival

Rafiki – Swahili for 'friend' – is a 2018 Kenyan drama film directed by Wanuri Kahiu.

It is the story of romance that grows between two young women, Kena and Ziki, amid family and political pressures around LGBT rights in Kenya.

This film was screened at CFF in 2018 as part of the African Film Festival.

Rafiki - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival

The introduction, recorded during CFF 2018, is by Estrella Sendra from the African Film Festival.

The Rewind season of eight to 10 films is being framed as "a look back at some of the greatest films from the past 40 years of Cambridge Film Festival", building up to the 40th festival anniversary this autumn.

Rafiki - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival

Unlike the ‘A Film I Love…’ movies, which screen from Friday evening to Sunday night, the Rewind features will be screened for a whole week, from Friday through to Thursday night.

That means from now on there will always be at least one amazing film available to watch in the CFF at Home Screening Room.

The idea is to offer film-lovers a place to visit for interesting and alternative cinema.

Rafiki film poster - Credit: Supplied by Cambridge Film Festival





Cambridge Film Festival at Home - Credit: Cambridge Film Festival



