Cambridge Country Show returns with something for all the family

The Cambridge Country Show returns to Stow Cum Quy on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7. - Credit: Supplied by Quintessentially British Events

A country show with something for all the family returns to Cambridgeshire this weekend.

Promising summer holiday fun, the Cambridge Country Show takes place in Stow Road, Stow Cum Quy, near Cambridge, on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7.

Open from 10am to 5pm both days, there will be arena events, wrestling, cookery demonstrations, farm animals, classic cars, a dog show and much more at the Stow estate.

"There are plenty of things to do at this year's event and most of the attractions are included in the ticket price and we do have a huge range of attractions, food & drink, animals and so much more," said a spokesperson for the show's organisers.

The Cambridge Country Show returns to Stow Cum Quy on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7. - Credit: Supplied by Quintessentially British Events

There will be motorbike and BMX stunt teams displaying their skills, the fantastic Dog and Duck Show, and falconry displays by Angie and Rick, who will also have a static display of birds.

If you are a foodie, watch the cookery demonstrations throughout the day, with some wonderful chefs showcasing their talents, and don’t forget to visit the show's fabulous exhibitors selling an array of quality products.



Magic shows will run throughout the day and the touring Buccaneers musical pirate show will host performances four times daily.

The much-loved wrestling show will be there for the whole family to enjoy, while wonderful musicians will be playing and singing throughout the event on both days.

There will be dog activities at the Cambridge Country Show. - Credit: Supplied by Quintessentially British Events

We Love Dogs will be there with a charity fun dog show featuring over 20 dog classes and a pedigree dog show. There will be dog agility courses and flyball as well.

The Cambridge Country Show has lots for younger visitors with Stormtroopers, Hercules the Robot, puppet shows, Punch and Judy, and clowns.

Little ones can also visit farmer Gemma’s Petting Farm and take a donkey ride.

A country show wouldn't be complete without rural crafters, and the Cambridge event has more than 20 demonstrating their talents and making what they sell at the show.

Visitors can also try their luck at the show's have-a-go archery, while there will be an array of lovely cars on display.

For ticket info, visit the Cambridge Country Show website at www.cambridgecountryshow.co.uk.