Cambridge Country Show promises 'something for everybody'

Published: 12:05 PM July 27, 2021

The Cambridge Country Show takes place on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1. - Credit: Supplied by Quintessentially British Events

This weekend sees the return of the Cambridge Country Show.

The show will take place at Stow-cum-Quy Park near Cambridge on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

Described by organisers as "the show with something for everybody", visitors can expect a host of exciting attractions.

Running from 10am to 5pm both days, entertainment will come from the likes of the Equestrienne stunt team, Inspire Motorbike and BMX Stunt Team, the inspiring Dog and Duck Show, falconry displays by Angie and Rick, who also have the most amazing static display of birds, and the organisers' History Revisited display.

The Cambridge Country Show is set to feature the Equestrienne stunt team. - Credit: Waldek Lis / Supplied by Quintessentially British Events

If you are a foodie, watch the show's cookery demonstrations throughout the day with some wonderful chefs.

Visitors can roll up for circus aerial displays three times a day to The Greatest Showman, as well as magic shows throughout the day.

The Buccaneers Musical will be at the country show with performances throughout the event.

There will be birds of prey at the Cambridge Country Show. - Credit: Waldek Lis / Supplied by Quintessentially British Events

Grapple fans will love watching the fun wrestling bouts, and there will be live music all day long from some fantastic musicians.

Organisers love our four-legged friends too, and the event's hugely popular fun dog shows, which raised over £9,000 for charities in 2019, return as part of the Festivals of Dogs.

There are over 20 dog classes to enter, as well as owner and celebrity lookalike competition, dog agility challenges, a 'Dogs Have Got Talent' contest, flyball and much more

Younger visitors to the show will enjoy the amazing Stormtroopers, as well as meeting superheroes and having their picture taken with them.

There will be animals at the Cambridge Country Show. - Credit: Supplied by Quintessentially British Events

Other attractions set for the show include puppet shows, Punch and Judy, donkey rides, and Gemma’s Petting Farm.

A spokesperson from organisers Quintessentially British Events added: "We have some fabulous rural crafters demonstrating and making what they sell at the show – made with love and not for the sake of it."

You can also try your luck at archery and browse a fine array of trade stands in the shopping area.

For more information, visit www.classicfestivalstickets.co.uk



