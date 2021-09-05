Published: 4:53 PM September 5, 2021

The Cambridge Club Festival 2019. The festival returns from September 10 to September 12 with Rag’n’Bone Man, Jack Savoretti, Shalamar and Soul II Soul. - Credit: The Cambridge Club Festival.

Funky music, family entertainment and comedy will be coming to the Cambridgeshire countryside when The Cambridge Club Festival returns.

The boutique family festival is set to take place at a new site at Childerley Orchard – 10 miles outside of the city centre – from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12.

The Cambridge Club Festival 2021 line-up features Rag’n’Bone Man, Jack Savoretti, Shalamar and Soul II Soul, while festival-goers can also discover podcasts and cutting-edge comedy in The Auditorium of Intrigue.

There's also a world of family and children’s entertainment to enjoy in The Imagination Station.

The Cambridge Club Festival 2021 line-up. - Credit: Cambridge Club Festival

Festival managing director William Young said: “This festival has been two years in the making, and we are more excited than ever to share the magical experience that is the hallmark of The Cambridge Club.

"We are back bigger and better, ready to welcome our loyal fans and new audiences to a spectacular new venue with stellar artists, a diverse non-musical entertainment offering, and a brand-new theme that reflects our rootedness within the Cambridgeshire community.

"After a long period of uncertainty for everyone in the industry, this is a chance for us to get back to doing what we do best – creating an incredible arena for visitors to dance, disco, and discover.”

Get ready for an intoxicating line-up of disco, funk, soul, blues and R&B icons on the main stage.

Headlining the festival on Friday night and guaranteeing that the weekend kicks off with a big bang is neo-blues and soul singer Rag'n’Bone Man.

The Cambridge Club Festival 2021 Friday line-up. - Credit: Cambridge Club Festival

With his unique sound, Rory Graham will have audiences singing along to pop hits like Human and Giant alongside new material including Fall In Love Again.

Rag'n'Bone Man headlines the Friday night at The Cambridge Club Festival. - Credit: Archant

Joining him are Queen of British soul Beverley Knight and 70s-styled pop, rock and soul creators Young Gun Silver Fox.

If that wasn't enough, funk and soul tastemaker Craig Charles will return with The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club, bringing the scene’s greatest hits to the festival dance floor.

The Cambridge Club Festival 2021 Saturday line-up. - Credit: Cambridge Club Festival

Saturday will host the likes of singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti and dance-pop favourite Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will step out of her Kitchen Disco and no doubt sing Murder on the Dancefloor.

Trevor Nelson and Heatwave will keep the temperature up to ensure festival-goers have some proper Boogie Nights.

For those camping overnight, Horse Meat Disco, electro DJ star Greg Wilson and Abba Disco Wonderland will keep crowds swaying long after the sun goes down at the inaugural ‘Party Time Continuum: After Dark’ stage.

The Cambridge Club Festival 2021 Sunday line-up. - Credit: Cambridge Club Festival

Sunday will see a funky close to the festival, with Soul II Soul bringing their 80s dance and R&B sounds to the party while Shalamar ensure those attending have A Night To Remember with their timeless classics.

Sara Cox will take everyone on a trip down memory lane by holding the ultimate 80s disco, full of the funkiest throwback tunes from Belinda to Bowie and Wham to Whitney.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of their single Dancing In The Moonlight, Toploader will deliver a special performance and Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno will belt out disco classics and modern bangers in spectacular costumes.

The Cambridge Club Festival stage. - Credit: Meara Kallista Morse

On top of the musical line-up, the festival has a further five on-site areas, completing a three-day feast of music, family fun, comedy, talks, interactive experiences, and sumptuous food at its new venue.

The Auditorium of Intrigue is a new podcast and comedy area, featuring one of the world’s top food critics, Jay Rayner, who will be bringing his podcast Out To Lunch with Jay Rayner, along with a very special guest. Expect cracking anecdotes, blistering chat, and killer cooking.

Countdown wordsmith Susie Dent will take to the stage, inviting audience members to enhance their vocabulary and share their love of words with her language podcast Something Rhymes with Purple.

The University of Cambridge’s world-famous student drama and comedy society, The Cambridge Footlights – once home to the likes of Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Olivia Colman and Sue Perkins – will present stand-up sets from talented up-and-coming comics, including rising star Ali Woods.

The Imagination Station invites you to explore a world full of fun for families – with top children’s entertainment, music, games and more activities that will have imaginations running wild all weekend.

Curated for younger members of the festival crowd, the children's music stage will feature Andy & The Odds Socks to get little ones laughing and singing.

Joining them is BAFTA-winning children’s presenter Maddie Moate, while children can learn circus skills and skateboarding, become the next graffiti artist, and be part of a theatre troupe with Elissa Gold Events.

There will also be fairground rides and crazy golf for everyone to enjoy.

Co-founder William Young said: "We're really excited to be expanding what we're offering at the festival this year.

"Beyond the bill of amazing musical artists, there is plenty going on across the site – from family entertainment, to cutting-edge comedy, to live podcasts.

"Working with the likes of children's label Magic Star, and the iconic Cambridge Footlights, has helped us add in new dimensions to the event. We have so many wonderful creators and innovators on the line-up, and we can't wait to share it all with everyone soon!"

The Cambridge Exhibition will please fans of photography, giving festival-goers the chance to be part of The Cambridge Club’s retrospective on the world-famous city.

The celebratory exhibition will feature 20 local photographers and artists, inspired by their iconic home.

New for 2021, The Explorer's Emporium will feature a selection of the very best artisan traders from across Cambridge and East Anglia – from glass makers to cheesecake creators.

Food For Thought, meanwhile, will whet the appetites of festival-goers with tasty stalls and street food options, from the likes of Cambridge favourites Fired Up Pizza, to online cooking platform MOB Kitchen.

