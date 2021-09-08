News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Review

Absurd Person Singular is a 'museum piece' and Alan Ayckbourn's script is not witty today

Logo Icon

Angela Singer

Published: 6:24 PM September 8, 2021   
London Classic Theatre presents Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

London Classic Theatre presents Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Pictured are John Dorney as Geoffrey Jackson, Felicity Houlbrooke as Jane Hopcroft, and Paul Sandys as Sidney Hopcroft. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

Angela Singer reviews Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Rosanna Miles as Marion, Graham O'Mara as Ronald Brewster-Wright, and Helen Keeley as Eva Jackson in Absurd Person Singular

Rosanna Miles as Marion, Graham O'Mara as Ronald Brewster-Wright, and Helen Keeley as Eva Jackson in Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

This is a museum piece. Written in 1972, it’s interesting to see the attitudes of husbands towards their wives that were accepted as standard 50 years ago.

Here we have three couples. One man regards his wife as a factotum. He has bought her a washing machine for Christmas.

Another is a philanderer and says that is part of some kind of bargain he struck on marriage. Unsporting of his wife to object.

The third is simply baffled. He cannot fathom his spouse at all.

And the wives? The factotum feverishly cleans, the partner of the roving eye is on pills, the “mystery woman” takes to booze.

In so many marriages of the period, women were the cyphers. There was “wife swapping”. It was never called husband swapping.

Most Read

  1. 1 £50,000 seized in connection with Royston money laundering probe
  2. 2 Travel hub plans mean 'unmanageable traffic and platforms that can't accommodate'
  3. 3 Siblings take on charity ride to mark kidney transplant anniversary
  1. 4 Appeal to help critically ill Lister patients see sky
  2. 5 Roll up, roll up! The circus is coming to town in Royston
  3. 6 Big Swim event makes waves with more than £4,000 raised for hospice
  4. 7 Royston man who stole space in skip landed with hefty fine
  5. 8 Absurd Person Singular is a 'museum piece' and Alan Ayckbourn's script is not witty today
  6. 9 All the fun of the fair at Sandon Fete
  7. 10 Victim left with multiple injuries after robbery

Each scene presents us with a Christmas gathering at each couple’s home. And, as the song says, we are always in the kitchen at parties.

Simon Scullion’s set of three different kitchens opens with such a faithful interpretation of a 1970s’ orange cupboards that I felt nostalgic. Now the last of these has been put in a skip, they are bound to come back into fashion.

Ayckbourn has been writing plays since 1959 – so for 60 years, often two a year. He is Britain’s most performed living playwright. The works have been translated into 35 languages. There is always an Ayckbourn being put on by someone somewhere. Usually we can expect, as it were, a sting in the tale.

But, this is an early work. Like most writers, Ayckbourn got better. The script here is not witty. It hasn’t lasted. We don’t laugh at sadness now. The juxtaposition of comedy and tragedy doesn’t work.

Helen Keeley as Eva Jackson in Absurd Person Singular.

Helen Keeley as Eva Jackson in Absurd Person Singular. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

Director Michael Cabot’s piece does have pace though. There is a great deal of energy from the cast and a stand-out performance from Helen Keeley as Eva Jackson, the philanderer’s wife.

This is a piece of theatrical history. It’s of its time but thankfully, not ours.


Absurd Person Singular can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday, September 11, 2021.


Theatre
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great Britain's (left-right) Nathan Maguire, Ali Smith, Libby Clegg, guide Chris Clarke and Jonnie P

Shepreth's Jonnie sprints his way to Paralympic success

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Services between Stevenage and London are extended by up to an hour due to a signalling fault at Wel

Herts Live | Updated

Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
George Stevenson, 31, subjected the woman to repeated unwanted behaviour and abuse

Updated

Stalker threatened to kill ex-partner in 'shocking case of harassment'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge drug dealers Youssef Zahiri and Labeeb Baksh have been jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drug dealers caught by letting agent who found £20k of cocaine in fridge

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon