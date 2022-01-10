CADS have had to cancel Snow White, Royston's pantomime this year - Credit: CADS

This year's Royston pantomime has been cancelled.

The committee of Royston amateur drama group CADS reluctantly decided last week to cancel the town's 2022 pantomime Snow White.

The decision was made in view of the current rapid spread of Omicron and consequent uncertainty about whether or not they could guarantee to have a full cast and crew available for every performance.

Panto director Emma Daintrey said: "We understand the disappointment this will cause, but we believe it is the sensible and responsible thing to do in the circumstances.

"It seemed better to make the decision now rather than to wait until the day of a show and risk turning people away at the door, including those who would have travelled some distance to see it.

"Anyone who has already purchased tickets will be refunded in full. We hope that circumstances will allow us to stage a panto in 2023."

The Corvus Amateur Drama Society (CADS) panto was due to run at the King James Academy, senior site from Saturday, January 22 to Saturday, January 29.

CADS' recent production of Strangers on a Film won two awards, including Best Individual Performance for Martin Maynard, and received three other nominations at the 2021 Cambridge Festival of Drama.

Michael Young and Martin Maynard of Royston group, CADS, outside the ADC Theatre in Cambridge with their awards. - Credit: CADS

It was also performed as part of a unique evening's entertainment at the 2021 Royston Arts Festival.

In May 2022, CADS plan to enter the Welwyn Drama Festival with the one-act play Blonde Bombshell by local author Roy Maddox.

At the online 2021 Welwyn Festival, CADS' Kathy Young won a performance award for Seven Movies, with Michael Young also being nominated.

Michael also won a director's award at the same festival and the group picked up an Adjudicator's Special Award for one particular scene from their play.

CADS' own two drama awards are due to be announced next week, including the Fred Sillence Award.

This award, named in honour of a former member and editor of the Royston Crow, is given "for outstanding contribution to the performing arts".

The Lizzie Houghton Award, also named in honour of a former member of the society, is given "for outstanding contribution to youth drama".

For more on the drama group, visit www.cadsroyston.org.uk