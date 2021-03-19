Bryan Ferry cancels Newmarket Nights concert and 2021 tour
- Credit: Kevin Richards
Bryan Ferry's Newmarket Nights concert at the famous racecourse this summer has been cancelled, organisers have confirmed.
The Roxy Music legend was due to place Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 16, 2021.
However, promoters at The Jockey Club Live have confirmed the show is now off, along with the rest of the Virginia Plain, Avalon, Love Is the Drug and Do The Strand singer's 2021 tour.
A statement from Bryan Ferry's management said: "We are sad to announce the cancellation of the Bryan Ferry tour 2021.
"Due to difficulties with logistics, the different restrictions in each country and our concern for Bryan’s fans and team, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel all our shows this year.
"We will announce new dates as soon as possible, when we are confident they can take place safely and without the risk of further postponement.
"We would like to thank you for your support and patience during this difficult and uncertain time."
Since the release of the UK government roadmap out of lockdown, The Jockey Club Live has been working hard behind the scenes regarding the return of live music to Newmarket Racecourses this summer.
Although June 21 has been given as the planned reopening date for large-scale events, Bryan Ferry’s entire 2021 tour has been cancelled.
This is due to complications with the logistical arrangements for rehearsing and touring for the planned run of dates. which it has not proved possible to overcome, and unfortunately affects the Newmarket show.
Ticket holders will automatically receive an e-voucher to attend another music night or racing fixture, or can request a refund via thejockeyclub.co.uk/newmarket