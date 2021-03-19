News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Bryan Ferry cancels Newmarket Nights concert and 2021 tour

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:23 AM March 19, 2021    Updated: 9:42 AM March 19, 2021
Bryan Ferry on stage. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Bryan Ferry's Newmarket Nights show this summer has been cancelled. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Bryan Ferry's Newmarket Nights concert at the famous racecourse this summer has been cancelled, organisers have confirmed. 

The Roxy Music legend was due to place Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 16, 2021.

However, promoters at The Jockey Club Live have confirmed the show is now off, along with the rest of the Virginia Plain, Avalon, Love Is the Drug and Do The Strand singer's 2021 tour.

Roxy Music legend Bryan Ferry.

Roxy Music legend Bryan Ferry has cancelled his Newmarket Nights show this summer. - Credit: Kevin Richards

A statement from Bryan Ferry's management said: "We are sad to announce the cancellation of the Bryan Ferry tour 2021.

"Due to difficulties with logistics, the different restrictions in each country and our concern for Bryan’s fans and team, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel all our shows this year.

"We will announce new dates as soon as possible, when we are confident they can take place safely and without the risk of further postponement.

"We would like to thank you for your support and patience during this difficult and uncertain time."

Most Read

  1. 1 One in a billion: Baseball bat-wielding teen caught thanks to shoe's DNA
  2. 2 Conservators discuss car park charges, litter and costs at public meeting
  3. 3 Therfield Heath public meeting held via Zoom this evening
  1. 4 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Anti-Semitic graffiti in Royston: Police launch appeal for information
  3. 6 Man arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis seized by police
  4. 7 Explore IWM Duxford outdoors at aviation museum's trail
  5. 8 New grant announced for recovering hospitality businesses
  6. 9 Melbourn's Mary receives 200 cards in celebration of centenary
  7. 10 Survey: Tell us how one year of COVID-19 has affected your life

Since the release of the UK government roadmap out of lockdown, The Jockey Club Live has been working hard behind the scenes regarding the return of live music to Newmarket Racecourses this summer.

Although June 21 has been given as the planned reopening date for large-scale events, Bryan Ferry’s entire 2021 tour has been cancelled.

This is due to complications with the logistical arrangements for rehearsing and touring for the planned run of dates. which it has not proved possible to overcome, and unfortunately affects the Newmarket show.
 
Ticket holders will automatically receive an e-voucher to attend another music night or racing fixture, or can request a refund via thejockeyclub.co.uk/newmarket



Music
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There has been a power cut in Harpenden

Power outage in Royston and several villages

Bianca Wild

person
People in the crowd turn on their phone torches as they gather in Clapham Common, London, after the

Crow survey results: Women share experiences of feeling unsafe on our...

Bianca Wild

person
Royston zoom meeting

COVID impact, crime and a new bandstand all hot topics at town meeting

Bianca Wild

person
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden

University of Cambridge

Family events to enjoy at new Cambridge Festival

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus