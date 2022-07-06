Things to do

Nathalie Barclay as Gabriella and John Dorney as Bernard in London Classic Theatre's national tour of Boeing Boeing by Marc Camoletti. - Credit: Sheila Burnett

A revival of award-winning farce Boeing Boeing is ready for take-off at a Cambridgeshire theatre.

London Classic Theatre presents a hilarious new production of French playwright Marc Camoletti’s classic farce next week.

The "farcical and outrageous" show opens at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Tuesday, July 12.

Paris, 1962. Bernard, a successful architect, has a very complicated love life.

His three fiancées – Gloria, Gabriella and Gretchen – work for different airlines with different timetables.

With the help of his maid, the long-suffering Bertha, Bernard has somehow managed to keep all three women blissfully unaware of the others’ existence.

However, the arrival of an old friend from the provinces and the launch of a new super-fast jet, propel Bernard’s carefully constructed plans into comic chaos.

Soon, all three air hostesses are in the town and catastrophe looms.

Camoletti’s delicious farce was a West End and Broadway hit and has delighted audiences worldwide for over 50 years.

Translated into English, the play ran for seven years in the West End and transferred to Broadway during the 1960s.

It had a West End and Broadway revival between 2007 to 2009, featuring numerous stars in its cast, including Patricia Hodge, Tony Award winner Sir Mark Rylance, Tamzin Outhwaite and Frances de la Tour.

The play was listed as the most performed French play in the world in the 1991 Guinness Book of Records.

Creatives at London Classic Theatre are committed to producing challenging, accessible drama of the highest quality.

Originally founded in 1993, the touring theatre company have performed to over 600,000 people at more than 250 theatre and arts centres around the UK and Ireland.

The Surrey-based company was founded by artistic director Michael Cabot, who has directed all 44 productions since 2000.

Performances run at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 16.

Evening shows start at 7.30pm and there are 2.30pm matinees on the Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £20 to £35 and all prices include a £3 per ticket booking fee.

Call the box office on 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

