Gallery

Published: 3:15 PM September 20, 2021

A solo display from the 'NHS Spitfire', painted with a message of thanks on the underside of its wings and the names of those who donated to NHS Charities Together. - Credit: IWM

Thousands of spectators visited IWM Duxford for the 2021 Battle of Britain Air Show with Spitfires and Hurricanes among the aircraft to take to the skies.

IWM Duxford remembered 'The Few' at the returning Battle of Britain Air Show over the weekend.

After being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the aviation extravaganza was back for two days of aerial displays to thrill the crowd.

Iconic Hawker Hurricanes and Supermarine Spitfires took to the skies over the former World War Two air base.

There was a solo display from the 'NHS Spitfire', painted with a message of thanks on the underside of its wings and the names of those who donated to NHS Charities Together.

You may also want to watch:

It was the first time the Battle of Britain event has taken place at the Imperial War Museum site since 2019 and there were more than 10,000 in attendance on the opening day.

Visitors to the Cambridgeshire airfield enjoyed a fine day on Saturday and despite being overcast with the threat of rain, the weather held just long enough for the flying programme to be completed on the Sunday.

Crowds both days were entertained with flying displays from the Spitfire 'Big Wing', the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Historic Helicopters and plenty more.

There were also displays and activities taking place throughout the showground with living history groups and reenactors and plenty of vintage music and dancing.

Hawker Hurricane displaying at IWM Duxford at the Battle of Britain Air Show 2021. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Supermarine Spitfire Mk VIII takes to the air at the 2021 Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

NHS Spitfire in flight at the Battle of Britain Air Show 2021 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Hawker Hurricanes taxi back to their chocks at the Battle of Britain Air Show 2021 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

The crowd at IWM Duxford for the Battle of Britain Air Show 2021. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

P-51 Mustangs and Buchons in flight at IWM Duxford at the 2021 Battle of Britain Air Show. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Supermarine Spitfire MkVc in flight at the Battle of Britain Air Show 2021 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Westland Sea King and Westland Whirlwind displaying at the Battle of Britain Air Show 2021 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Returning RAF air crew at the 2021 Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

RAF aircrew on standby at the 2021 Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Spitfire flypast at the 2021 Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Gerry Weatherhead

Three American aircraft, two Mustangs and a Thunderbolt, re-enacting a ‘dogfight’ in the air. - Credit: IWM

A solo display from the 'NHS Spitfire', painted with a message of thanks on the underside of its wings and the names of those who donated to NHS Charities Together. - Credit: IWM

Three Buchons, painted as Messerschmitts, display with American aircraft, simulating a 'dogfight' over the Duxford airfield. - Credit: IWM

A manoeuvre from Team Raven, a formation aerobatic display team. - Credit: IWM

The ‘Big Wing’ – 11 Spitfires and four Hurricanes fly in the formation adopted by RAF squadrons scrambling against Luftwaffe raids in the summer of 1940. - Credit: IWM

Historic Helicopters line up along the airside at sunrise, ahead of their flying display in the afternoon at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

IWM Duxford’s own Spitfire Mk 1a (front), and Hurricanes line-up ahead of the day’s flying action. - Credit: IWM

A Spitfire taxis along the runway, in front of IWM Duxford’s American Air Museum - Credit: IWM

A Spitfire pilot prepares for take off at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

The Battle of Britain Air Show 2021 at IWM Duxford. - Credit: IWM

Visitors dance to music by 1940s-style ‘little big band’, Max Debon and the Debonaires. - Credit: IWM

Members of a living history group at their station, in period WAAF uniforms - Credit: IWM

Crowds along the Flightline Walk at IWM Duxford. The Saturday saw attendance of over 10,000 people. It was the first time in two years the museum has held the Battle of Britain Air Show. - Credit: IWM / Phil Chaplin

Members of living history group Spirit of Britain, in authentic costumes of 19 Squadron, in front of the Spitfire flown by that Squadron from RAF Duxford during the Battle of Britain. - Credit: IWM / David Mackey

Biplanes and triplanes at sunrise, replicas of First World War aircraft flown by the Great War Display Team - Credit: IWM / Phil Chaplin



