Barkway village talk to highlight parallels between Putin and Hitler

Sir Richard Evans, Regius professor Emeritus of History and Nazi Germany at the University of Cambridge - Credit: Johnson Matthey

Barkway villagers are holding an event to raise money for Ukraine.

“A 21st-century Hitler, Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine” will be led by Sir Richard Evans, Regius professor Emeritus of History and Nazi Germany at the University of Cambridge.

He will explain the current conflict and the parallels he sees between Putin and Hitler.

The talk has been organised by members of the Friends of Barkway Church committee.

Member James Wylie said: “We are horrified. We wanted to try to do something to make a difference for the people of Ukraine.”

They are raising money for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with ticket costs and the bars sales, and Johnson Matthey will match the raised total up to £1,000.

The event will be held in Barkway Church on Saturday, May 21 and start at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from Nicholas Tufton, contact him at Nicholas@ntufton.co.uk or call him on 01763 848888.