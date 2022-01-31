After its enforced cancellation last year, Barkway is getting ready to welcome back its annual pantomime.

Robinson Crusoe opens this week at Barkway Village Hall.

The Barkway Players presents panto Robinson Crusoe - Credit: The Barkway Players

It is an original show inspired by the famous castaway story by Daniel Defoe.

Robinson is washed up on a tropical island – but there the similarities with the 300-year-old tale end.

Who – or what – are the strange creatures he encounters?

Tom Wornham and Clarice Wahlich as Nee and Naw from the Barkway pantomime Robinson Crusoe. - Credit: The Barkway Players

Who made footprints on the beach?

And why should Robinson avoid the mysterious Dragons’ Den?

It promises to be a colourful and quirky show with plenty of music, magic and mayhem.

Before the New Year, producers thought they'd have to postpone this year's show again, but are now ready to go and the first performance is scheduled for this Friday at 8pm.

Neil Townsend (Flotsam), Clarice Wahlich (Nee), Edwin Kilby (George the Gorilla), Alison Lashwood (Thursday) and Andrew Murphy (Jetsam) from the Barkway pantomime Robinson Crusoe. - Credit: The Barkway Players

Local amateur dramatics group The Barkway Players have been performing pantomimes they have written themselves every year since 1993.

The lockdown forced the cancellation of the event in 2021, so there’s even more excitement than usual at the group’s long-awaited return to the stage.

Edwin Kilby, the panto’s producer, told the Royston Crow: "We’re hoping that our new show will help lift local spirits after a depressing couple of years.

"Given all that’s been happening, the fact that we’re nearly ready to perform feels little short of miraculous!”

The Barkway Players presents panto Robinson Crusoe - Credit: The Barkway Players

Audience sizes will be reduced this year so allow for better ventilation, but at the time of writing there are still some tickets left, although the Saturday matinee is sold out.

Proceeds go towards the maintenance and upkeep of Barkway Village Hall, a registered charity.

Robinson Crusoe will be performed at Barkway Village Hall on Friday, February 4 at 8pm, and Saturday, February 5 at 2pm and 8pm.

Tickets are available at www.barkwayplayers.org.uk or by calling 01763 797447.