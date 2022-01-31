News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > Things to do

Players' pantomime Robinson Crusoe comes ashore at Barkway

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM January 31, 2022
The Barkway Players presents panto Robinson Crusoe

The Barkway Players presents panto Robinson Crusoe - Credit: The Barkway Players

After its enforced cancellation last year, Barkway is getting ready to welcome back its annual pantomime.

Robinson Crusoe opens this week at Barkway Village Hall.

The Barkway Players presents panto Robinson Crusoe

The Barkway Players presents panto Robinson Crusoe - Credit: The Barkway Players

It is an original show inspired by the famous castaway story by Daniel Defoe.

Robinson is washed up on a tropical island – but there the similarities with the 300-year-old tale end.

Who – or what – are the strange creatures he encounters?

Tom Wornham and Clarice Wahlich as Nee and Naw from the Barkway pantomime Robinson Crusoe.

Tom Wornham and Clarice Wahlich as Nee and Naw from the Barkway pantomime Robinson Crusoe. - Credit: The Barkway Players

Who made footprints on the beach?

And why should Robinson avoid the mysterious Dragons’ Den?

Most Read

  1. 1 Royston jobs affected by Johnson Matthey division closure plans
  2. 2 Ian Stewart received life insurance payout after wife's death, court told
  3. 3 Players' pantomime Robinson Crusoe comes ashore at Barkway
  1. 4 Protest at Stevenage's Lister Hospital over COVID-19 jabs
  2. 5 'Downing St behaviour is impossible to justify, and I welcome PM's reform pledge'
  3. 6 Fine issued after rubbish fly-tipped in country lane
  4. 7 Parking charges increase outside Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  5. 8 Drug dealer jailed after being found with heroin and crack cocaine
  6. 9 Man sentenced for handling stolen goods - including designer watch, clothes and laptop
  7. 10 Cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

It promises to be a colourful and quirky show with plenty of music, magic and mayhem.

Before the New Year, producers thought they'd have to postpone this year's show again, but are now ready to go and the first performance is scheduled for this Friday at 8pm.

Cast members of the Barkway pantomime Robinson Crusoe

Neil Townsend (Flotsam), Clarice Wahlich (Nee), Edwin Kilby (George the Gorilla), Alison Lashwood (Thursday) and Andrew Murphy (Jetsam) from the Barkway pantomime Robinson Crusoe. - Credit: The Barkway Players

Local amateur dramatics group The Barkway Players have been performing pantomimes they have written themselves every year since 1993.

The lockdown forced the cancellation of the event in 2021, so there’s even more excitement than usual at the group’s long-awaited return to the stage.

Edwin Kilby, the panto’s producer, told the Royston Crow: "We’re hoping that our new show will help lift local spirits after a depressing couple of years.

"Given all that’s been happening, the fact that we’re nearly ready to perform feels little short of miraculous!”

The Barkway Players presents panto Robinson Crusoe

The Barkway Players presents panto Robinson Crusoe - Credit: The Barkway Players

Audience sizes will be reduced this year so allow for better ventilation, but at the time of writing there are still some tickets left, although the Saturday matinee is sold out.

Proceeds go towards the maintenance and upkeep of Barkway Village Hall, a registered charity.

Robinson Crusoe will be performed at Barkway Village Hall on Friday, February 4 at 8pm, and Saturday, February 5 at 2pm and 8pm.

Tickets are available at www.barkwayplayers.org.uk or by calling 01763 797447.

The Barkway Players are preparing to put on pantomime Robinson Crusoe

The Barkway Players are preparing to put on pantomime Robinson Crusoe at Barkway Village Hall. - Credit: The Barkway Players

Pantomimes
Theatre
Hertfordshire
Royston News

Don't Miss

Dan and Richard at Addenbrooke's Hospital

Goalkeeper with incurable brain tumour overwhelmed by fundraiser response

Bianca Wild

person
Ian Stewart

Ian Stewart 'appeared odd' at wife Diane's funeral, court hears

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Fraudulent accountant Amina Musaji, of Railway Close, Burwell, has been jailed for two years.

Cambs Live News

Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
RX91 enforcement truck in use by Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon