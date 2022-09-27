Barkway Literary Festival to return this Saturday

Sophie Hannah (left) will be appearing at Barkway Literary Festival, along with Bank of England economists and authors Jack Manning and Rupal Patel - Credit: Barkway Literary Festival

Following its debut in 2021, Barkway Literary Festival is returning on Saturday - and this year includes illustration and film production workshops.

Crime writer Sophie Hannah will be talking about her life in books and what inspires her, as well as running a writing workshop for aspiring authors.

Economists, and authors of Can't We Print More Money? Jack Manning and Rupal Patel will be running an event targeted at A-level and university economics students.

There will be workshops by film producer Nicola Irvine and nature enthusiast Rachel Lawston, as well as interviews with historian Dr Matthew Green, 2020 Comedy Women in Print prize winner Faye Brann and crime writer Mick Finlay.

Ukrainian journalist Vitali Vitaliev and former NHS anaesthetist Ed Patricks are also holding events.

Tickets cost £40 for the entire day, with individual events costing from £5.

To book go to https://www.barkwaylitfest.co.uk.