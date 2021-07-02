New artisan fair coming to Wimpole Estate will champion producers and makers
- Credit: National Trust Images / Andrew Butler
A new artisan fair will be launched at the National Trust's Wimpole Estate in Cambridgeshire this September.
Artisan producers, designers, creators and makers will be placed centre stage at the Artisan Collective Fair.
Championing the very best independent producers, the three-day shopping extravaganza will run from Friday, September 3 to Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Set against the beautiful backdrop of the NT estate in Arrington, near Royston, the outdoor event will showcased hand-picked artisan producers in food, drink, gifts and crafts.
Rachel Poletti-Gadd, director of Artisan Collective Fairs, said: “We want to champion the UK's fantastic artisan producers who we know have been hit hard over the last 18 months.
"We’re also keen to give the Great British public a fantastic day out in safe, spacious and stunning surroundings.
“Our fairs will be a celebration of all the good things in life – terrific food, marvellous music, the kind of unique shopping you just don’t get on the high street and the backdrop of the beautiful and historic Wimpole Estate to wander around with friends and family, as well as glorious gardens to enjoy.
“We’re excited about working with the National Trust and we very much look forward to welcoming guests to what we’re certain will be a wonderful day out.”
Among the many attractions will be make and create workshops.
There will be plenty of inspiring and encouraging demonstrations from a selection of talented bespoke makers such as designer Lindsey Newns, of Lottie and Albert, who is sure to entrance young and old alike with her colourful crochet designs.
Ceramic artists Elly Wall and Zeita Scott will demonstrate how to make pretty dishes and tealights to take home while Kingdom Forge will help visitors shape works of art out of molten metal.
The Arty Crafty Place will be sharing the world’s largest collection of printing blocks to create bespoke take home gifts.
The fair will boast a host of beautiful, original and unique home accessories, inspirational gifts and crafting essentials.
And no one will go hungry with a vast array of delicacies rustled up throughout the day.
From sizzling street food to tempting artisan sweet treats and savoury snacks to sample and buy, shoppers will be spoilt for choice.
As for live entertainment, the glamorous and gorgeous Polka Dots duo will perform toe-tapping tunes and Jersey Guy, Adam Christopher Rhys, will bring a blast of feel-good fun from the past with swinging vintage music to set the mood.
The National Trust grounds and gardens at Wimpole will be open to fair guests to enjoy in all their glory.
For more information visit www.artisancollectivefair.co.uk