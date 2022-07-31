Gallery
IN PICTURES: Anne-Marie headlines Newmarket Nights
- Credit: Angie Smith / The Jockey Club Live
Singer Anne-Marie wowed crowds at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday night.
A week after headlining the main stage at Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling, the chart-topping singer was the latest act to play Newmarket Nights this summer.
Following an evening's racing at the famous racecourse, Ciao Adios, 2002, and Don't Play star Anne-Marie headlined at the July Course in front of thousands of fans.
Dressed in black, Anne-Marie performed her biggest hits including Friends and Clean Bandit's number one single Rockabye, on which she was main vocalist.
Afterwards, Anne-Marie posted on Instagram: "Last night was so sick."
In another post on Saturday, she wrote: "NEWMARKET RACECOURSE last night. Thank you for having me✨your faces were a beautiful sight to see."
The Wombats play Newmarket Nights on Friday, August 5 before Pete Tong's sold-out Ibiza Classics show a week later on August 12.
Tickets for The Wombats are on sale via thejockeyclublive.co.uk.