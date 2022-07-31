Gallery

Anne-Marie on stage at Newmarket Nights. - Credit: Angie Smith / The Jockey Club Live

Singer Anne-Marie wowed crowds at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday night.

A week after headlining the main stage at Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling, the chart-topping singer was the latest act to play Newmarket Nights this summer.

Following an evening's racing at the famous racecourse, Ciao Adios, 2002, and Don't Play star Anne-Marie headlined at the July Course in front of thousands of fans.

Dressed in black, Anne-Marie performed her biggest hits including Friends and Clean Bandit's number one single Rockabye, on which she was main vocalist.

Anne-Marie headlining Newmarket Nights. - Credit: Angie Smith / The Jockey Club Live

Afterwards, Anne-Marie posted on Instagram: "Last night was so sick."

In another post on Saturday, she wrote: "NEWMARKET RACECOURSE last night. Thank you for having me✨your faces were a beautiful sight to see."

Camera phones in the air as Anne-Marie looks out across the Newmarket crowd. - Credit: Angie Smith / The Jockey Club Live

The Wombats play Newmarket Nights on Friday, August 5 before Pete Tong's sold-out Ibiza Classics show a week later on August 12.

Tickets for The Wombats are on sale via thejockeyclublive.co.uk.