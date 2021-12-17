Anne-Marie set for Newmarket Nights summer concert

Pop superstar Anne-Marie will play Newmarket Nights in the summer of 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Chuff Media

Pop superstar Anne-Marie is the latest chart-topping act to be confirmed for next summer's Newmarket Nights concert series.

The Jockey Club Live presents the Friends, 2002 and Don't Play singer at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Anne-Marie said: “I'm so excited to be headlining Newmarket Nights for the first time.

"There’s nothing I love more than performing live especially in the summer – bring on July!”

The concert will be Anne-Marie's Newmarket debut.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Anne-Marie to Newmarket for the first time.

"She’s had a phenomenal few years with a massive catalogue of hits to match.

"We know she’s going to put on an incredible show."

Before her Newmarket show, you can catch Anne-Marie on your TV this festive period as she will be gracing the dancefloor of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special and celebrating her remarkable year on the Top of the Pops Christmas Special.

Since her breakthrough in 2016, Anne-Marie has become one of the country’s most successful pop stars.

She has over 5 billion streams to her name, and earned a platinum debut album, Speak Your Mind, alongside six top 10 UK singles, as well as featuring on Clean Bandit's Number 1 single Rockabye.

She has garnered dozens of award nominations – including being a nine-time BRIT award nominee – sold out tour dates across the globe and even supported Ed Sheeran on the biggest tour of all time.

In 2021, she released her sophomore album Therapy, which includes Our Song with One Direction's Niall Horan, Kiss My (Uh Oh) with Little Mix and Don’t Play with KSI and Digital Farm Animals.

Therapy is the follow-up to her multi-platinum 2018 debut Speak Your Mind, which was the UK’s biggest-selling debut release of that year and spawned two global anthems – 2002, written by Ed Sheeran, and the Marshmello collaboration Friends.

Tickets for Anne Marie live after racing at Newmarket Racecourses are on sale now via thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

The 2021 season of live shows at Newmarket Racecourses included gigs by Tom Jones and McFly.

Next year will see the likes of Paloma Faith, The Script, and Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra play Newmarket, with more announcements to come.

2022 concerts at Newmarket Racecourses