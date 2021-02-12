Strictly's Aljaž and Janette reschedule their Remembering The Oscars tour to 2022

Published: 5:13 PM February 12, 2021

Aljaz and Janette's Remembering The Oscars tour has been rescheduled until spring 2022. - Credit: Colin Thomas

A Strictly Come Dancing couple have rescheduled for a second time their dance tour coming to Cambridge.

Popular Strictly duo Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara were due to bring their spectacular Remembering The Oscars show to Cambridge last year.

However, the husband and wife dance professionals have now rearranged the tour, including a date at Cambridge Corn Exchange, until 2022.

Aljaž said: “We are devastated to have to postpone for a second time what we truly believe is our best show to date.

"However, everybody’s health and safety comes first, so we know it’s absolutely the right decision to make.

"Equally, we are thrilled audiences across the UK will still get to see our amazing show next year, by which point we all hope the pandemic will finally be behind us.”

Aljaz and Janette's Remembering The Oscars tour poster - Credit: Remembering The Oscars

The original spring 2020 tour was initially postponed until March 2021 following government advice and the closure of venues across the UK as part of the nationwide effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Due to the continuing uncertainty regarding the unlocking of mass gatherings for events in the entertainment sector, the tour has been rescheduled to spring 2022.

Aljaž and Janette will now visit Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday, April 2.

All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Janette said: “Like all performers, we are very much looking forward to the moment when we can all get back on the stage and put on a real show for everyone.

"It will be a memorable and emotional moment for both the cast and audience that’ll be worth waiting for. In the meantime, stay safe everybody.”

The 41-date tour, in which Aljaž and Janette give the red carpet treatment to Oscar-winning songs, dances, movies and stars, will now begin on Saturday, March 19, 2022 and end on Saturday, May 7.

The tour includes a residency at London’s Peacock Theatre from May 2.

As previously announced, the show’s producers and Aljaž and Janette will make 10 free VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet with the Strictly duo, available to NHS staff at every venue as a way of showing their gratitude to these frontline heroes.

Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled dates are asked to contact the relevant venue box office for details regarding refunds.

For further ticket information go to www.rememberingtheoscars.com







