Classic Alan Ayckbourn play mixes farce and black comedy at Cambridge Arts Theatre
An Alan Ayckbourn comedy about social climbing in the 1970s can be seen on stage in Cambridge next week.
London Classic Theatre reinvent the playwright’s 1972 classic Absurd Person Singular at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday, September 7 to Saturday, September 11.
It will be the first Ayckbourn play at the Cambridge theatre in St Edward’s Passage since 2017.
The play features three married couples, three kitchens, and three Christmas parties.
Sidney Hopcroft, a small-time tradesman, persuades wife Jane to throw a Christmas party hoping to find favour with a bank manager and local architect.
As the celebrations get under way, class differences and naked ambition combine to hilarious effect as, one by one, the characters seek refuge in Jane’s kitchen.
Over the next two years, the Jacksons and Brewster-Wrights take turns to host festivities.
But Sidney’s star has begun to rise, and roles are increasingly reversed as the cracks in the other couples’ marriages begin to show.
Directed by Michael Cabot, Ayckbourn’s comic masterpiece of social climbing in 1970s suburbia fuses a potent mix of farce and black comedy.
Performances at Cambridge Arts Theatre take place at 7.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, with matinees at 2.30pm on the Thursday and Saturday.
Tickets cost from £20 to £35. All ticket prices include a £3 per-ticket booking fee.
Call the box office on 01223 503333 or book online at www.cambridgeartstheatre.com