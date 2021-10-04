Published: 7:30 PM October 4, 2021

MP for Cambridge, Daniel Zeichner (second right) with actors Chakira Alin, Gaia Mondadori, and Hayley Canham at Cambridge station to launch Govia Thameslink Railway’s #enterTrainment campaign in partnership with regional theatres across its network. - Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

A Cambridge theatre has teamed up with Govia Thameslink Railway for an exclusive offer.

The ADC Theatre is one of the six regional venues signed up for GTR's new #enterTRAINment campaign.

This autumn, the rail company that operates Thameslink and Great Northern services is putting local theatres centre stage with an exciting new partnership that promises to thoroughly entertrain!

Actors Hayley Canham, Gaia Mondadori and Chakira Alin at Cambridge station to launch Govia Thameslink Railway’s #EnterTrainment campaign. - Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Teaming up with top regional theatres across its network, the rail operator is offering customers the chance to claim exclusive discounts on spectacular shows in October and November.

Jamie Rycroft, theatre manager at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with GTR to offer some fantastic ticket discounts for our jam-packed autumn season at the ADC Theatre and Corpus Playroom.

"Highlights include a week of Caryl Churchill plays presented in October across both of our venues in the heart of Cambridge, as well as a unique devised production hitting the ADC stage in November: The Old Bailey Alumni Network.

"Why not accompany your visit with a trip to the ADC Bar, which serves a delicious selection of beers, wines, spirits and snacks before, during and after the show."

Actors India Lewis and Sol Alberman at Cambridge station to launch Govia Thameslink Railway’s #EnterTrainment campaign in partnership with regional theatres. - Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

GTR is taking the opportunity to support the arts community and highlight smaller, more independent venues with its #entertrainment campaign.

Working with selected theatres – from Portsmouth, Chichester and Brighton, to Croydon, St Albans and Cambridge – the #entertrainment campaign offers limited-edition discounts on shows for those who travel by train with Thameslink and Great Northern, as well as sister brand Southern.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “It’s great to be partnering with ADC Cambridge to encourage our customers to hop on a train and see a show.

"The pandemic has been tough on all industries, but the arts has especially suffered so we’re really pleased we can team up for this fantastic partnership that celebrates the return of live entertainment!”

The #entertrainment partnership will be live from October until December.

Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner and Karen Gregson, area manager for Great Northern, cheer on actors Hayley Canham, Gaia Mondadori and Chakira Alin at Cambridge station. - Credit: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge, added: “Here in Cambridge, we have great theatres right on our doorstep.

"The last year has been difficult for many in the performing arts community, but I have no doubt that the thrill and excitement of live performance will draw people back again.

"Theatre is a vital part of what makes Cambridge an attractive vibrant city, which is why continued support is essential."

To find out more information and book tickets, visit www.greatnorthernrail.com/destinations-and-offers/days-out-ideas/theatres

Each theatre taking part has individual terms and conditions. A valid rail ticket must be shown upon arrival at the theatre.

ADC Theatre in Cambridge is one of the venues in the partnership with Govia Thameslink Railway. - Credit: ADC Theatre



