Advanced search

Double world championship medal success for Cycle Club Ashwell star Sophie Lewis

PUBLISHED: 16:06 02 September 2019

Cycle Club Ashwell's Sophie Lewis is a world champion on the track as part of Great Britain's pursuit team.

Cycle Club Ashwell's Sophie Lewis is a world champion on the track as part of Great Britain's pursuit team.

Archant

A young cyclist from Ashwell is on top of the world after claiming two medals at the Junior Track World Championships.

Sophie Lewis was part of the Great Britain quartet that rode to a bronze in the team pursuit alongside Elynor Backstedt, Eluned King and Ella Barnwell at the event in Frankfurt.

Speaking on Twitter the 17-year-old said: "Wow, third at the world championships and breaking the national record by five seconds in the final race after an absolute mare in the qualifying round."

That bronze medal saw GB beat Russia in a time of four minutes 27.853 seconds while European champions Italy took gold with victory over New Zealand.

But for Lewis the championships were just getting started.

The Cycle Club Ashwell rider then went one better with a silver, again with Backstedt, in the madison event.

The pairing racked up six points after the first two of eight sprints, putting them into an early lead.

And they remained consistent throughout, getting themselves into second by just one point from USA with two sprints to go.

Unfortunately they couldn't get their noses in front again and had to make do with what was still a very respectable silver.

It completed a great world championship for her personally and a good few weeks too, having claimed the European madison title with Backstedt in July.

The world championships weren't too bad for her country either with GB claiming two silver and six bronze in total.

Backstedt ended the tournament for the GB squad with a third gong coming in the individual pursuit, this one another silver as she was beaten to the line by New Zealand's Ally Wollaston.

Team pursuit colleague Barnwell also got to three bronze medals, with third places in the women's 7.5km scratch event and omnium, while Emma Finucane came home with two bronzes in both the sprint event and 500m time-trial.

While not as successful as the girls, the boys did pick up one medal. That was another bronze as the team of James Bunting, Matti Egglestone and Rhys Thomas put in a superb performance to beat Germany in the ride-off of the men's team sprint.

Most Read

Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Staff and volunteers brighten up Royston station with floral displays

Govia Thameslink Railway's Alex Hambleton (right) and volunteer Joan Meakin (left) paint one of the planters at Royston station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Gritty Royston Town delight manager Steve Castle with Rushall Olympic win

Gus Scott-Morriss got the first goal for Royston Town against Rushall Olympic. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

NHDC sees £1.1 million council tax windfall after price hikes for residents

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

Most Read

Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Staff and volunteers brighten up Royston station with floral displays

Govia Thameslink Railway's Alex Hambleton (right) and volunteer Joan Meakin (left) paint one of the planters at Royston station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Gritty Royston Town delight manager Steve Castle with Rushall Olympic win

Gus Scott-Morriss got the first goal for Royston Town against Rushall Olympic. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

NHDC sees £1.1 million council tax windfall after price hikes for residents

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Council

Latest from the Royston Crow

Hertfordshire highway workers vote for strike action

Roadworks sign. Picture: Danny Loo.

Fowlmere firm on target for £20m turnover in 30th anniversary year

Ion Science managing director Duncan Johns . Picture: Ion Science

Double world championship medal success for Cycle Club Ashwell star Sophie Lewis

Cycle Club Ashwell's Sophie Lewis is a world champion on the track as part of Great Britain's pursuit team.

Ex-Colney Heath star signs for Coventry City after switching from Royston Town

Joe Newton controls the ball in the match between Arlesey Town and Colney Heath in October 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Planning permission granted for up to 325 new Royston homes

Permission for new Royston homes has been granted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists