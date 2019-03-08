Double world championship medal success for Cycle Club Ashwell star Sophie Lewis

Cycle Club Ashwell's Sophie Lewis is a world champion on the track as part of Great Britain's pursuit team. Archant

A young cyclist from Ashwell is on top of the world after claiming two medals at the Junior Track World Championships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie Lewis was part of the Great Britain quartet that rode to a bronze in the team pursuit alongside Elynor Backstedt, Eluned King and Ella Barnwell at the event in Frankfurt.

Speaking on Twitter the 17-year-old said: "Wow, third at the world championships and breaking the national record by five seconds in the final race after an absolute mare in the qualifying round."

That bronze medal saw GB beat Russia in a time of four minutes 27.853 seconds while European champions Italy took gold with victory over New Zealand.

But for Lewis the championships were just getting started.

The Cycle Club Ashwell rider then went one better with a silver, again with Backstedt, in the madison event.

The pairing racked up six points after the first two of eight sprints, putting them into an early lead.

And they remained consistent throughout, getting themselves into second by just one point from USA with two sprints to go.

Unfortunately they couldn't get their noses in front again and had to make do with what was still a very respectable silver.

It completed a great world championship for her personally and a good few weeks too, having claimed the European madison title with Backstedt in July.

The world championships weren't too bad for her country either with GB claiming two silver and six bronze in total.

Backstedt ended the tournament for the GB squad with a third gong coming in the individual pursuit, this one another silver as she was beaten to the line by New Zealand's Ally Wollaston.

Team pursuit colleague Barnwell also got to three bronze medals, with third places in the women's 7.5km scratch event and omnium, while Emma Finucane came home with two bronzes in both the sprint event and 500m time-trial.

While not as successful as the girls, the boys did pick up one medal. That was another bronze as the team of James Bunting, Matti Egglestone and Rhys Thomas put in a superb performance to beat Germany in the ride-off of the men's team sprint.