Winning start for Royston as they shut out Wellingborough

Royston Rugby Club's ladies began their new season with a fine win over Wellingborough. Picture: RUSS SUTER Archant

Royston Rugby Club's ladies got their new season off to a flying start with a 29-0 win over Wellingborough.

The Northamptonshire side had been relegated last season but Royston were still steeling themselves for a tough game in Women's NC South East (North).

And they started in dogged and unrelenting fashion from the get go, driven by skipper McGillivray's vocal direction.

Their first try came midway in the half with Devereux breaking through and Fletcher adding the first of two conversions.

She scored try number two before the break and refreshed by a stirring team talk Royston returned to the field and dominated their visitors with fast-paced and clinically-executed rugby.

Further tries followed, one more from Fletcher and two for Mather, to close out a fine day's work.

Royston's next game takes place on Sunday when they head to Buckinghamshire to take on Risborough.